Patriots Exodus … Can Belichick really pull this off?

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg welcomes back Brendan Glasheen to recap Super Bowl LVI and discuss the Patriots’ promotion of Matt Groh to director of player personnel. They also discuss why the Pats are basically in disarray.

TOPICS:

Patriots are in disarray + Matt Groh promoted

Josh McDaniels took the QB coach, WRs coach, OL coach 10:00 Is Bill going to do everything?

The Shanahan/McVay tree is running laps around the Patriot Way

Super Bowl LVI Recap

Thoughts on SB officiating

