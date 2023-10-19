Patriots Favored to be Lowest Scoring Team in the NFL for Week 7

As I am sure you are well, well, well aware – the Patriots’ 2023 offense is abysmal.

According to oddsmakers, that trend is going to continue this weekend vs. the Buffalo Bills. Our exclusive wagering partners at FanDuel Sportsbook has New England as the most likely team to score the least amount of points this Sunday. Here’s a look at the odds:

Lowest Scoring Team – Week 7

New England Patriots +700

Chicago Bears +900

Atlanta Falcons +1000

New York Giants +1100

Arizona Cardinals +1200

Indianapolis Colts +1200

Yes, you’re reading that right. Ahead of the Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, New York Giants, Arizona Cardinals, and Indianapolis Colts.

It’s that bad.

Throughout the first six games of the 2023 season, the Patriots offense is arguably the worst in the entire NFL. They are scoring just 12 points per game (31st in NFL), averaging just 282.7 yards per game (27th), rushing for just 83.7 yards per game (26th), and have turned the ball over 11 times (27th).

In front of quarterback Mac Jones has been a brutal offensive line thus far. A unit that not only hasn’t been able to get itself a consistent grouping due to injury, but has Jones running for his life as one of the most pressured quarterbacks in football. The lack of protection hasn’t allowed him to get any semblance of timing down with his, albeit not great, wide receiving corps and the lack of a running game has made play-action nonexistent.

This weekend, they’ll go up against a Buffalo Bills front seven that has the most sacks (24) in the NFL in 2023 behind the performances of Leonard Floyd, AJ Epenesa, and Ed Oliver.

For an offense that has put up just 20, 17, 15, 3, 0, and 17 in the first six weeks of the season, it doesn’t get any better for New England this weekend and it wouldn’t shock me if they, once again, wound up at the bottom of the pile offensively in Week 7.

The Pick: In the one time I’ll actually bet on the Patriots this weekend, I think +700 for them to be the lowest-scoring team of the weekend is actually a decent value pick.

