Patriots Film Room: Joe Milton Brings Spark and Depth Defenders Dominate vs Panthers

GAME OVERVIEW

The Patriots’ new regime started on a positive, if odd, note in their preseason opener. New England beat the Panthers, a fellow 2023 basement dweller, 17-3 in front of a sparse Gillette crowd.

The defense led the way with a near-shutout performance, never letting Carolina reach scoring territory. According to PFF, 10 of the offense’s 16 runs were stopped. The Patriots pass rush won 44.4% of reps, pressured quarterbacks on 36.1% of dropbacks, and generated four sacks.

On the back end, defenders forced four incompletions and allowed just one explosive catch on a busted coverage. No one picked off a pass, but Shaun Wade, Mikey Victory, and even Joe Giles-Harris came close. Tackling consistency was also impressive, given the wet and slippery field conditions.

Offensively, the plan to feature Bailey Zappe and Joe Milton went about as expected. Both quarterbacks have been solid this summer, but Milton’s tools and upside give him a clear edge. He scored on each of his possessions that didn’t feature a kneel-down, which Zappe could only do once while at the helm.

New England’s much-maligned offensive line didn’t allow a sack or hit, according to PFF, with Michael Jordan (86.1), Sidy Sow (81.3), Mike Onwenu (81.3), and Liam Fornadel (80.6) earning exceptional grades. Outside zone (8) was predictably the featured run concept, but downhill concepts like duo (6), inside zone (4), power (3), and counter (2) also made appearances.

Inclement weather affected all phases of the game, but shallow rapport made it even more glaring in the pass game. Kayshon Boutte (58) was the only receiver with over 40 yards in an up-and-down performance. Most of New England’s receivers showed flashes but were inconsistent. The only exception was, of course, Ja’Lynn Polk, whose stock is on the rise following the release of JuJu Smith-Schuster.

This game left us with far more questions than answers, but there were plenty to take away from the first real football in months.

Here’s my film review of the Patriots’ top storylines and players on the rise and decline.

STORIES OF THE GAME

Joe Milton Sparks Passing Game After Bailey Zappe Dominates Reps

Going into Thursday’s matchup, most expected Drake Maye to get at least a quarter of action following a drive or two from Jacoby Brissett. Instead, Brissett and Maye each played one series and dropped back three times.

Jerod Mayo told reporters that was the team’s plan entering the game.

“We wanted to see Jacoby go out there and operate as well as Drake, mixing them in there with the ones,” the head coach explained. “The rest of those guys, like Zappe and Joe, they went out there and finished up the game. Thought they did a good job. But that was kind of the thinking. Next week, we have the Eagles. So we’ll practice against them, and, who knows, the reps will probably change a little bit, and we’ll see what happens in the game.”

Brissett added more clarity, explaining that Alex Van Pelt prioritized process over production against Carolina.

“As far as the offense on the limited amount of plays, it was mainly about communication, getting plays from AVP, getting into the huddle, getting into the line of scrimmage, snap, and then get the ball. So I thought that went well.”

The rainy conditions affected Brissett’s accuracy, leading to a 0-3 stat line. His opening pass was high but just slipped through Mitchell Wilcox’s hands. He then underthrew Tyquan Thornton, who had a step on his defender deep down the right sideline.

Jacoby Brissett Pass Attempts

While on-field results weren’t ideal, the veteran’s processing was on point.

Wilcox had lots of grass to work with, while Thornton was Brissett’s third read and could’ve scored had he been hit in stride.

Brissett’s final attempt was a throw-away, but he showed good pocket presence and made a smart call on 3rd & 10 with no one open.

Jacoby Brissett Throwaway

That type of heady play will likely earn him a passing grade from the coaching staff.

Maye’s attempts, which took place with the starting line and receiving corps, went: screen on 3rd & 12, play-action shot on 1st down, checkdown on 3rd & 11.

Former quarterback and NFL Live analyst Dan Orlovsky was complimentary of the debut, saying on Twitter, “For a kid who did not do [go under center] in college…very good mechanics [and] operation there for Drake Maye.”

I really liked a lot of the LITTLE things I saw out of Drake Maye for @patriots@MikeReiss pic.twitter.com/ymWEUjU3C2 — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) August 9, 2024

I highly recommend watching his full breakdown, but here’s the Sparknotes version:

Took snaps in a timely fashion while under center

Protected the ball on handoffs by keeping it in his belly

Stared at the ball and kept his off-hand tight while handing off, setting up bootlegs

Replicated handoff mechanics on play action

Hitch was a tick slow on his throw to Jalen Reagor, but he threw a catchable ball

Base is still a bit narrow, but it has improved

Good eye discipline on throw to Reagor

Made the correct decision on 3rd down checkdown despite thinking he maybe should’ve thrown downfield

Mayo deferred to his offensive coordinator when asked about Maye repping more with the top line in future practices.

“I mean, look, the reps, that’s something to talk to AVP about,” Mayo said. “At the same time, I would say this is a huge week for us against Philly. We’ll see what happens in practice and then also in the game. But he’s ready to go. When he’s ready to go, we’ll put him there.”

These comments lead me to believe Brissett and Maye will see significant action against a superior opponent in the Eagles. They could dominate reps in next week’s joint practice before getting multiple series in the game. This wouldn’t be new for the Patriots, who gave Mac Jones three drives against the Packers last season after two heated joint practices.

In this scenario, opportunities for depth quarterbacks Zappe and/or Milton would be very limited. So when Maye’s drive ended, the Zappe era began.

For the most part, Zappe was on time and accurate to curls and underneath routes, and he improvised well when necessary. He also had a well-thrown go ball that Kayshon Boutte couldn’t haul in.

Bailey Zappe Highlights

Zappe produced just one touchdown on seven drives, but most of that had to do with his supporting cast.

Reagor slipped as Zappe’s second read on a throwaway, which a late pressure turned into intentional grounding.

Bailey Zappe Throwaway

The quarterback also had miscues with Javon Baker. He was nearly intercepted on a play where Baker may have gotten choppy at the top of his route, but Zappe also may have taken one too many hitches. Later, the receiver ran a go route on a backshoulder throw.

Bailey Zappe Miscues to Javon Baker

Zappe did have two ugly misses in the flat, and he led Wilcox into a nasty collision on a shallow crosser. But besides those three reps, he didn’t make any glaring mistakes. Still, the offense needed a spark entering the 4th quarter, which came in the form of “Bazooka” Joe Milton.

The rookie showed poise and accuracy, moved nimbly in the pocket, and threw underneath with better touch than he’s shown in practice.

Joe Milton Pass Attempts

Milton could’ve put air on his 35-yard touchdown strike to JaQuae Jackson, but credit to the rocket-armed quarterback for finding the open man and capitalizing on a blown coverage. He broke down the play postgame.

“I had two out-and-ups on the outside with two stick routes by my inside guys. Just seeing the [safety] rotation, because they were trying to hold their shell the whole time. So just keeping my eyes down the middle…and then once I looked at my stick, I saw through the stick route towards the out-and-up. Just making sure that receiver got it and could run with it.”

Milton also became an athlete when plays broke down, scrambling twice against quick pressure.

The first was a mad dash where he eluded several defenders for 12 yards.

Joe Milton Scrambles

The second was an impressive show of pocket movement and hand strength. Milton stepped up to avoid edge pressure, stopped himself from throwing into a bad window, and tucked it for a chunk on 1st & 15.

Milton was nearly intercepted after throwing behind Boutte on an out, but otherwise, it was a strong debut. While Zappe had a solid outing in his own right, the offense’s performance with each at the helm reinforced why the veteran’s days could be numbered.

Jeremiah Pharms Jr. and Oshane Ximines Dominate Panthers Front

Jeremiah Pharms quietly came on late last season with his blend of quickness, sound technique, and relentless effort. He didn’t play much, but he managed to stack positive plays while making minimal glaring mistakes.

That carried over into the preseason opener, where Pharms was New England’s best player on either side of the ball.

Jeremiah Pharms drawing holds on back-to-back plays First was an outside zone run where he immediately got into his blocker’s chest to seize control The second was another show of quick hands, with Pharms hitting a swipe-rip before the center knew what happened pic.twitter.com/vAeW6h9wqI — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) August 9, 2024

He led the Patriots’ defense with five pressures, including one of their five sacks.

On his sack, Pharms read play action, drifted outside, forklifting the tackle’s elbow to win inside, then corralled and nearly stripped the quarterback.

Jeremiah Pharms Sack

He attempted a similar move while looping on a twist, feigning inside before showing some mobility to bend around the edge.

Jeremiah Pharms on Twist

Pharms also collapsed the pocket with good inside hand placement on two other pressures.

Jeremiah Pharms Power Rushes

Pharms had two stops against the run. He held firm against double teams, winning late to make tackles, and he was also textbook when stacking and shedding one-on-one.

Jeremiah Pharms Run Defense

Pharms seemed a tick late off the ball at times, but that feels like a nitpick in a dominant performance.

“Any time he steps foot on the field, he takes advantage of that opportunity,” Mayo said of the defensive tackle, who played for the Champions Indoor Football League’s Wichita Force in 2022 and the USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers before arriving in Foxboro. Pharms even spent time on the offensive side early in his Patriots career.

“I feel I belonged in the NFL when I was playing Arena [Football],” he told reporters after the game. “I feel like I belonged in the NFL when I was 7, it’s my dream.”

If Pharms continues to be impactful up front, the late bloomer could earn a more consistent role and help replace Christian Barmore’s production.

Oshane Ximines was another terror along New England’s front. The linebacker has had a strong summer, and his versatility earned him a spot on my roster projection entering training camp.

As a pass rusher, he finished the day with a strip sack, a near-sack, a big quarterback hit, and an instant win on a quick throw. Half of Ximines’ wins came on his signature double-swipe move, where he waits for tackles to shoot their hands before discarding them to win the edge.

Oshane Ximines Pass Rush Wins

On his sack, Ximines threatened outside before redirecting into a double, kept his balance through the guard’s chip, ran through the right tackle, and showed great awareness to attack the ball.

Oshane Ximines Strip Sack

Ximines also had a strong performance against the run, setting hard edges and chasing down carries going away from him.

Oshane Ximines Run Defense

The former Giant even made a play on special teams, burying a Panthers returner on a punt.

Oshane Ximines Tackle on Punt

With Matthew Judon’s status uncertain and Keion White playing multiple roles, Ximines could add quality edge depth while also being a core member of the kicking teams.

STOCK UP

Joe Giles-Harris

Sione Takitaki has yet to practice this summer, which could mean an opening behind Ja’Whaun Bentley, Jahlani Tavai, and Raekwon McMillan. Most of those opportunities have gone to Joe Giles-Harris this summer, and that contained on Thursday.

Giles-Harris made the most of his opportunities, showing quick recognition to break up a pair of passes, including one that could’ve been a pick. The 2023 practice squadder also made valiant efforts on open-field tackles against athletes.

Christian Elliss

Another candidate for the fourth linebacker spot, Christian Elliss, is proving to be more than just a special teamer recently. After repping with the top defense this week in practice, he flashed against Carolina with a quick win and sack on a blitz and a physical run fit against a climbing guard.

Dell Pettus

Dell Pettus’ physicality has made him hard in recent practices. He’s capitalized on Marte Mapu and Joshuah Bledsoe’s absences by repping with every defense and flying around the field.

Pettus’ hot streak continued with three tackles against the Panthers. These included a sound wrap-up tackle in space, a no-nonsense run-fit, and an assist as the punt team’s personal protector.

He gave up the defense’s only explosive catch after running into two teammates while chasing a crosser, but Alex Austin had similar struggles when he first got to New England. I’ll let is slide for now.

David Wallis

David Wallis has struggled catching and fielding balls this summer, but you couldn’t tell from his punt returns.

He showed some bravery fielding a 2nd quarter punt while a defender had him dead to rights, resulting in a 23-yard gain and, five plays later, the game’s first score. Wallis also made multiple players miss on a 13-yard return in the 3rd quarter.

I thought he missed an opportunity early in the 4th quarter, but I’m unsure what went into the decision.

Bryce Baringer

Bryce Baringer is one of the Patriots’ most unheralded bright spots, and he showed why last night. Four of his eight boots were fait-caught, and three dropped inside the opponent’s 20. No return went for 10 yards.

Baringer’s holding helped Chad Ryland go 2-2 on extra points, and Joey Slye converted his one field goal attempt.

STOCK DOWN

Mitchell Wilcox

Give Mitchell Wilcox credit for making a tackle on kickoff and holding onto the ball while getting hit low over the middle. But as we’ve seen in camp, the good outweighed the bad in his performance. He struggled to engage or sustain blocks, and he had an ugly drop in the flat. Wilcox had some difficult targets, but his inability to finish continued a theme we’ve seen all summer.

Offensive Discipline

The Patriots’s offense was penalized seven times last night, including: