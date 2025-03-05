Close Menu
Subscribe
Featured

Patriots free agency and post-NFL combine mailbag | Pats Interference

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

In a solo episode, Andrew shares why he’s flip-flopped on the Patriots’ best options with the No. 4 pick and previews a huge pre-agency episode later this week with special guests. Later, he answers your Patriots questions on wide receivers, free agency, the draft and more.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Support Cancer Research with our Pre-Agency Party!

5:50 – Will Campbell take

8:19 – Free agency discussion

10:10 – Patriots’ signing strategy

12:04 – Draft pick strategy

15:13 – Ideal free agency outcome

17:46 – Receiver rankings

20:52 – Javon Holland interest

23:00 – Press Pass Members!

25:30 – Drafting considerations

29:50 – Will Campbell’s potential

32:00 – Drafting strategy insights

34:29 – Patriots trade rumors

36:28 – Coaching staff insights

38:10 – Upcoming events

Pats Interference Brought to you by….

💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS

Download the app today and use Code CLNS at PrizePicks.com/CLNS & Get $50 instantly when you play $5!

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.