Patriots free agency and post-NFL combine mailbag | Pats Interference

In a solo episode, Andrew shares why he’s flip-flopped on the Patriots’ best options with the No. 4 pick and previews a huge pre-agency episode later this week with special guests. Later, he answers your Patriots questions on wide receivers, free agency, the draft and more.
TIMESTAMPS:
0:00 Support Cancer Research with our Pre-Agency Party!
5:50 – Will Campbell take
8:19 – Free agency discussion
10:10 – Patriots’ signing strategy
12:04 – Draft pick strategy
15:13 – Ideal free agency outcome
17:46 – Receiver rankings
20:52 – Javon Holland interest
23:00 – Press Pass Members!
25:30 – Drafting considerations
29:50 – Will Campbell’s potential
32:00 – Drafting strategy insights
34:29 – Patriots trade rumors
36:28 – Coaching staff insights
38:10 – Upcoming events
Pats Interference Brought to you by….
💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS
Download the app today and use Code CLNS at PrizePicks.com/CLNS & Get $50 instantly when you play $5!