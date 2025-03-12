Patriots free-agency grades, Milton Williams’ impact and next offseason steps | Pats Interference

Close Menu
The Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi returns to the show to grade six of the Patriots’ free-agent signings from defensive tackle Milton Williams to new wide receiver Mack Hollins. Later, the guys discuss how the Patriots can still fill glaring needs at wide receiver and left tackle.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Initial Reaction to Patriots Moves

12:40 Patriots went all out for Milton Williams

16:30 Who is left?

25:42 GRADES

25:50 Milton Williams Grade

36:49 Harold Landry Grade

42:52 Carlton Davis Grade

47:52 Robert Spillane Grade

59:08 Mack Hollins Grade

1:07:52 Morgan Moses Grade

1:19:00 Cooper Kupp curious about Patriots

