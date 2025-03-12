Patriots free-agency grades, Milton Williams’ impact and next offseason steps | Pats Interference

The Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi returns to the show to grade six of the Patriots’ free-agent signings from defensive tackle Milton Williams to new wide receiver Mack Hollins. Later, the guys discuss how the Patriots can still fill glaring needs at wide receiver and left tackle.
TIMESTAMPS:
0:00 Initial Reaction to Patriots Moves
12:40 Patriots went all out for Milton Williams
16:30 Who is left?
25:42 GRADES
25:50 Milton Williams Grade
36:49 Harold Landry Grade
42:52 Carlton Davis Grade
47:52 Robert Spillane Grade
59:08 Mack Hollins Grade
1:07:52 Morgan Moses Grade
1:19:00 Cooper Kupp curious about Patriots
