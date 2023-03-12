Patriots free agency targets draft and predictions with Phil Perry

NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry returns for a marathon NFL free agency preview, starting with a two-person draft picking our 10 favorite free-agent targets for the Patriots and predictions about what the front office will do. Plus, more post-combine nuggets, late-round wide receivers to watch and more answers to your mailbag questions.

You can also listen and Subscribe to Pats Interference on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, and at CLNSMedia.com every Tuesday!

READ all of Andrew’s work at https://www.bostonherald.com/author/andrew-callahan

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro: Join FanDuel Now! Just sign up at FanDuel.com/BOSTON!

2:00 Phil returns

4:00 Pats Free Agency Draft (Phil vs Andrew)

1:04:00 Predictions: Jakobi Meyers, Jonathan Jones and more!

1:15:42 Sleeper position for Patriots in Round 1 of 2023 NFL Draft

1:22:20 Best day 2 and 3 WR’s according to Phil

This episode of the Pats Interference Football Podcast is brought to you by FanDuel, the exclusive wagering partner of the CLNS Media Network. New customers in Mass can get in on the action with $200 in Bonus Bets – guaranteed! – when you place your first $5 bet. Just sign up at FanDuel.com/BOSTON !

21+ and present in MA. First online real money wager only. $10 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable Bonus Bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Hope is here. Gamblinghelplinema.org or call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support.