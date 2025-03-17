Close Menu
Patriots Free Agency Thoughts + Tet McMillian at 4? | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick welcome “Check The Mic” pod’s Steve Palazzolo to the show for a look at the Patriots’ acquisitions over the first wave of free agency, and where they could potentially turn next.

0:00 – Guest introduction

2:15 – Patriots’ improvements

3:50 – Free agency strategies

5:27 – Favorite signing

10:29 – Luck and quarterback

12:00 – Rookie QB flexibility

14:06 – Patriots’ offensive spending

15:55 – Comparing receiver situations

17:28 – DK Metcalf trade

19:11 – Patriots’ receiver options

23:00 – Concerns with older receivers

24:42 – Tackles in the draft

26:22 – Player transition risks

28:02 – Patriots breakout candidates

30:01 – Defensive breakout potential

33:39 – Best case scenario

