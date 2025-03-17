Patriots Free Agency Thoughts + Tet McMillian at 4? | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick welcome “Check The Mic” pod’s Steve Palazzolo to the show for a look at the Patriots’ acquisitions over the first wave of free agency, and where they could potentially turn next.
0:00 – Guest introduction
2:15 – Patriots’ improvements
3:50 – Free agency strategies
5:27 – Favorite signing
10:29 – Luck and quarterback
12:00 – Rookie QB flexibility
14:06 – Patriots’ offensive spending
15:55 – Comparing receiver situations
17:28 – DK Metcalf trade
19:11 – Patriots’ receiver options
23:00 – Concerns with older receivers
24:42 – Tackles in the draft
26:22 – Player transition risks
28:02 – Patriots breakout candidates
30:01 – Defensive breakout potential
33:39 – Best case scenario
