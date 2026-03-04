Patriots Free Agency Wish List | Pats Interference

Aaron Schatz, ESPN analyst, Football Outsiders founder and the godfather of football analytics, joins the show to swap free agency wish lists with Andrew. The guys pick one big-ticket item, two mid-level veterans and two bargain-bin players to help push the Patriots back towards the Super Bowl.
0:00 – Welcome in Guest Aaron Schatz
4:53 – Patriots Free Agency Wish List
5:12 – FB Reggie Gilliam, Bills
7:59 – OG Joel Bitonio, Browns
10:05 – Resign OT Thayer Munford Jr.
11:55 – Future of Khyiris Tonga with Patriots
13:47 – Patriots Free Agency Wish List
14:18 – WR Jalen Nailor, Vikings
17:09 – Andrew shares Kendrick Bourne story
18:14 – Patriots Free Agency Wish List
18:32 – Resign Edge K’Lavon Chaisson
20:47 – EDGE Arnold Ebiketie, Falcons
23:53 – Safety Alohi Gilman, Ravens
26:29 – Prizepicks
28:29 – Patriots Free Agency Wish List
28:36 – TE Cade Otton, Buccaneers
31:52 – WR Alec Pierce, Colts
34:48 – EDGE Jaelan Phillips, Eagles
38:26 – OG Alijah Vera-Tucker, Jets
39:43 – Honorable Mentions
41:41 – Wrapping up
