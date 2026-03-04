Close Menu
Patriots Free Agency Wish List | Pats Interference

Updated:2 Mins Read

Aaron Schatz, ESPN analyst, Football Outsiders founder and the godfather of football analytics, joins the show to swap free agency wish lists with Andrew. The guys pick one big-ticket item, two mid-level veterans and two bargain-bin players to help push the Patriots back towards the Super Bowl.

0:00 – Welcome in Guest Aaron Schatz

4:53 – Patriots Free Agency Wish List

5:12 – FB Reggie Gilliam, Bills

7:59 – OG Joel Bitonio, Browns

10:05 – Resign OT Thayer Munford Jr.

11:55 – Future of Khyiris Tonga with Patriots

13:47 – Patriots Free Agency Wish List

14:18 – WR Jalen Nailor, Vikings

17:09 – Andrew shares Kendrick Bourne story

18:14 – Patriots Free Agency Wish List

18:32 – Resign Edge K’Lavon Chaisson

20:47 – EDGE Arnold Ebiketie, Falcons

23:53 – Safety Alohi Gilman, Ravens

26:29 – Prizepicks

28:29 – Patriots Free Agency Wish List

28:36 – TE Cade Otton, Buccaneers

31:52 – WR Alec Pierce, Colts

34:48 – EDGE Jaelan Phillips, Eagles

38:26 – OG Alijah Vera-Tucker, Jets

39:43 – Honorable Mentions

41:41 – Wrapping up

Pats Interference on CLNS Media is Powered by:

Prize Picks 💰 – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS

📲Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!

