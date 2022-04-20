Patriots Future – Butler, Groh, Patricia & Mack Wilson

Subscribe
On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick discuss the Patriots’ future focusing on the current positions of Matt Groh and Matt Patricia. They also discuss the return of CB Malcolm Butler & the acquisition of LB Mack Wilson.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:30 Malcolm Butler’s Return, Super Bowl Drama, Un-retirement

17:10 Matt Groh Impresses

30:40 Why all the Matt Patricia praise?

43:25 LB Mack Wilson and his film

46:40 BSJ Member Question: What percentage of 2nd and 3rd round picks provide an immediate contribution? 30-40%?

