Patriots Give Matthew Judon a Pay Raise for 2023

Updated:1 Min Read

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles reacts to Matthew Judon and the Patriots agreeing to a contract change from $2M to $14M guaranteed in 2023. Taylor also discusses his impressions from an uneventful in-stadium practice.

