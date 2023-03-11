Patriots Give Punter Jake Bailey the Boot

The Patriots have given punter Jake Bailey the boot.

The former All-Pro and one of the highest paid punters in the NHL was released by the Patriots on Friday, one year after inking a four year $13.5 million deal.

Bailey’s had a quick fall from grace in Foxboro. Two years ago he earned first team All-Pro honors. This season he struggled in limited action. He suited up for only 9 games and averaged a career low 35.1 net yards good for second worst in the league.