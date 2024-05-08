Patriots GM ‘search’ and Bedard re-draft

In the latest episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast with Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick react to the Patriots’ ongoing GM search and the issues the team is facing therein, react to some personnel news, and Greg gives his full annual re-draft. That, and much more!

00:45 – Nathan Rourke waived

05:11 – Calvin Anderson

09:44 – Christian Gonzalez OTAs

13:04 – Pats’ GM Search

25:42 – Greg’s Re-Draft

42:12 – Greg’s Re-Draft (cont)

46:50 – Roast of Tom Brady

