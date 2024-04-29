Patriots go offense with first 3 picks

In the latest episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast, Greg and Nick provided reactions to the first two days of the NFL draft. They discussed the Patriots’ decision not to trade out of the third pick, choosing quarterback Drake Maye instead, and explained why it was a strategic move. They also analyzed the Patriots’ second-round decision to trade down for better positioning later in the draft, selecting Ja’Lynn Polk and offensive lineman Caedan Wallace. The episode wrapped up with a preview of Day 3, highlighting potential targets and strategies for the Patriots.

