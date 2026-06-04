Patriots Have No Excuse to Not Pay Christian Gonzalez

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick discuss the latest on the ongoing contract extension talks between Christian Gonzalez and the New England Patriots. Taylor gives the case for why he would and wouldn’t extend Christian Gonzalez and discuss what the impact could be on the team by not getting a deal done.

.@tkyles39 explains why #Patriots MUST extend Christian Gonzalez: “He is still an elite cornerback. Arguably the best player in his position and at the very least you could argue that he has the potential to pass Pat Surtain at some point to become the true #1 cornerback in the… pic.twitter.com/ViLj2S5LeB — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) June 4, 2026

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