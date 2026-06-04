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Patriots Have No Excuse to Not Pay Christian Gonzalez

CLNS MediaBy Updated:1 Min Read

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick discuss the latest on the ongoing contract extension talks between Christian Gonzalez and the New England Patriots. Taylor gives the case for why he would and wouldn’t extend Christian Gonzalez and discuss what the impact could be on the team by not getting a deal done.

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