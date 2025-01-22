Patriots Hire Josh McDaniels As New OC | Patriots Beat

The Patriots are bringing back Josh McDaniels as offensive coordinator for his third stint in the role. Kirk Minihane reports McDaniels interviewed Monday and secured the job, rejoining the organization under Mike Vrabel’s leadership to work with rookie QB Drake Maye.

Join 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Alex Barth and Pats Pulpit’s Brian Hines live as they break down what this move means for the Patriots’ offense and the season ahead.

