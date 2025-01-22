Patriots Hire Josh McDaniels As Next Offensive Coordinator

The Patriots are hiring Josh McDaniels as their offensive coordinator for his third stint in the role. Kirk Minihane was first to report on it. McDaniels interviewed Monday and was always the top choice. He’ll join Mike Vrabel’s staff and work with rookie QB Drake Maye.

On defense, the Patriots are interviewing Lions DL coach Terrell Williams for the defensive coordinator spot. Albert Breer reports it’s likely Williams will join Vrabel’s staff.

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and Sports Illustrated’s Mike Kadlick go LIVE for a emergency episode of Patriots Daily to react to the hire.

