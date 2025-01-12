Vrabel hired and what’s next | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

The New England Patriots have hired Mike Vrabel as their next head coach, replacing Jerod Mayo who was fired after one season on the job. Greg Bedard and John Zannis react to the hiring.

Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime! Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !