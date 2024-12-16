Close Menu
Patriots Hit Rock Bottom in Ugly Loss in Arizona | Patriots vs. Cardinals Postgame

Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick unpack an ugly road loss for the Patriots
CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

The Patriots dropped another game in Arizona, 30-17, as both sides of the ball struggled to gain any momentum against the Cardinals. Drake Maye surpassed the 200-yard mark yet again and scored a passing and rushing touchdown, but the game was already out of reach. The Krafts were shown looking very disappointed during the game, seemingly questioning the play-calling.

Join Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick for an in-depth recap of the game.

