Patriots Hit Rock Bottom in Ugly Loss in Arizona | Patriots vs. Cardinals Postgame

The Patriots dropped another game in Arizona, 30-17, as both sides of the ball struggled to gain any momentum against the Cardinals. Drake Maye surpassed the 200-yard mark yet again and scored a passing and rushing touchdown, but the game was already out of reach. The Krafts were shown looking very disappointed during the game, seemingly questioning the play-calling.

Join Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick for an in-depth recap of the game.

