Evan Lazar and John Zannis go LIVE to recap the Patriots 25-0 shutout win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night. The Patriots have now won 5 straight games since starting the season 2-4. New England is now 7-4 and will play the Tennessee Titans next Sunday.

