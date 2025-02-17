Patriots Hopes For Tee Higgins End With Bengals Franchise Tag

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick of the Patriots Daily Podcast dive into the Cincinnati Bengals’ decision to tag wide receiver Tee Higgins for the second consecutive year and what it means for both him and the team. With Joe Burrow’s backing and a potential long-term deal on the horizon, the Bengals are making strategic moves to keep Higgins off the free agency market. We also explore the implications for the New England Patriots, who may need to rethink their wide receiver strategy.
