Patriots Introduce Free Agent Class Reaction | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick go live from Foxborough with reactions from hearing the Patriots new signings as well as hearing from Eliot Wolf.

0:00 – Welcome in
2:01 – Takeaways from Romeo Doubs Introduction today

7:29 – Takeaways from Alijah Vera-Tucker Introduction today

9:52 – Looking at how Patriots have improved their run game this offseason
15:48 – Takeaways from Reggie Gilliam Introduction today
17:00 – Prizepicks
18:55 – Celtics talk with Taylor & Mike
20:20 – Takeaways from Kevin Byard Introduction today

24:40 – Takeaways from Dre’Mont Jones Introduction today

26:42 – Eliot Wolf on Stefon Diggs potential return
28:46 – Eliot Wolf talks about A.J. Brown trade

31:26 – Patriots have any interest in Maxx Crosby?
32:23 – Eliot Wolf speaks on Christian Gonzalez extension
37:17 – Final thoughts
37:52 – Wrapping up

