Patriots Introduce Free Agent Class Reaction | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick go live from Foxborough with reactions from hearing the Patriots new signings as well as hearing from Eliot Wolf.
0:00 – Welcome in
2:01 – Takeaways from Romeo Doubs Introduction today
Romeo Doubs on Drake Maye:
“Just his growth as a player on and off the field that’s really big. Just being able to lead the team… football is team game where each player has a role of fulfilling. I believe I have the right team to build around that.”
7:29 – Takeaways from Alijah Vera-Tucker Introduction today
Eliot Wolf confirmed that Alijah Vera-Tucker will slot at left guard for the Patriots, while Jared Wilson will move to center. pic.twitter.com/mMv9jKU8mO
9:52 – Looking at how Patriots have improved their run game this offseason
15:48 – Takeaways from Reggie Gilliam Introduction today
20:20 – Takeaways from Kevin Byard Introduction today
“There’s so much familiarity…the guys been a captain on two different teams. You know exactly what you’re getting.”@tkyles39 reacts to Kevin Byard’s introductory press conference as a Patriot. pic.twitter.com/aFTj3WR4x4
24:40 – Takeaways from Dre’Mont Jones Introduction today
Dre’Mont Jones to @tkyles39 on transitioning from DT to OLB and cutting weight:
“It’s hard, not too many guys I’ve heard go from d tackle to outside linebacker. There was definitely some fear in that… I knew cutting some weight would help me grow my game.”
26:42 – Eliot Wolf on Stefon Diggs potential return
28:46 – Eliot Wolf talks about A.J. Brown trade
Should the Patriots try trading for AJ Brown even AFTER acquiring Romeo Doubs?@tkyles39 weighs in: “I’m still open to the idea.” pic.twitter.com/hKIaEqOohz
31:26 – Patriots have any interest in Maxx Crosby?
32:23 – Eliot Wolf speaks on Christian Gonzalez extension
37:17 – Final thoughts
37:52 – Wrapping up
