Patriots vs. Jets Preview and Picks

Andrew welcomes Nick “Fitzy” Stevens of WEEI and the face of Pats Nation to preview Sunday’s game against the Jets and make game picks. Can Bill Belichick turn Zach Wilson inside-out again? Will Mac Jones lead the offense to a win? What other matchups could decide this game?

