Observations from Day Two of Patriots-Packers Joint Practices

The Patriots have concluded joint practices with the Packers. It was a chippy affair involving several fights and scrums, but the competitiveness seemed to bring out the best in New England, who won the day pretty decisively after an up-and-down performance yesterday. Aside from Conor McDermott being absent, there were no new absences or returns. Tyquan Thornton and Keion White appeared to suffer injuries during today’s practice.

Physically Unable to Perform

RG Mike Onwenu (ankle)

ST Cody Davis (knee)

DL Trey Flowers (unknown)

Non-Football Injury

OT Calvin Anderson (illness)

Missing/Did Not Participate

WR Ty Montgomery (left leg, considered day-to-day)

LG Cole Strange (left leg)

CB Jonathan Jones (unknown)

TE Mike Gesicki (shoulder)

OT Conor McDermott (unknown)

RB Pierre Strong (unknown)

IOL Kody Russey (unknown)

Red Non-Contact Jersey (excluding quarterbacks, kickers, and punters)

IOL Bill Murray (unknown)

PASSING ATTACK COMES ALIVE IN BOUNCE-BACK PERFORMANCE

Bad news: pressure continued to plague the Patriots’ offense throughout practice, an issue that will likely persist until Cole Strange and Mike Onwenu return. In a real game, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe would’ve been sacked several times. Someone also appeared to draw a false start on the top unit’s first play during a two-minute drill.

Good news: the Patriots looked like a completely different offense after a relatively sloppy showing yesterday.

Tyquan Thornton had the first big play of practice, drawing pass interference in 11-on-11s after beating his defender deep on a fake bubble screen. Thornton later got behind Green Bay’s defense and made a diving catch on a pass from Jones. Unfortunately, Thornton seemed to get his shoulder checked out after the play and didn’t participate in the rest of the session.

New England’s passing attack went on to dominate in the Red Zone, where they were mostly kept in check on Tuesday. Jones threw touchdowns to JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, and Kendrick Bourne, who beat two-time All-Pro Jaire Alexander. Zappe was red-hot in his opportunities, with scores to Parker, Anthony Firkser, and a pair of end-zone completions to Demario Douglas. On Douglas’ second touchdown, where he appeared to get wide open on a corner route, the rookie drew the ire of a Packers player after spinning the football, which Green Bay’s defender kicked in frustration. Players had to be separated multiple times throughout the drill.

The top offense started slowly during a two-minute situation, with most dropbacks ending in sacks or underneath throws. But Jones quickly flipped the script, uncorking a bomb down the sideline to a tightly-covered DeVante Parker for six points. The long score led to a massive cheer from the Patriots sideline, which collectivelly ran onto the field for the coolest moment of camp this summer. It was an exclamation point on what was an overall outstanding performance from New England’s projected starters.

Zappe cooled down significantly after his strong start. His accuracy was inconsistent, he appeared to hold onto the ball for too long despite moments of solid protection, and he had a forced pass to Demario Douglas in double coverage that was tipped and intercepted. But Zappe ended his final two-minute opportunity on a high note, hitting Malik Cunningham over the middle for a big gain and throwing a touchdown to Kayshon Boutte, who made an impressive grab in the front corner of the end zone.

EZEKIEL ELLIOT LOOKS GOOD IN THE FIRST COMPETITIVE ACTION

After not taking any competitive reps in yesterday’s practice, Ezekiel Elliott was heavily involved with both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe under center. This was impressive from a mental perspective, as Bill Belichick was helping Elliott catch up during the team’s flight to Green Bay, and the veteran back looked good in his opportunities.

During Red Zone work, he scored from around the ten-yard line and appeared to punch in another touchdown near the goal line. Elliott was also used in the passing game, taking at least one rep in the slot from an empty look.

I spotted multiple moments where running backs coach Vinnie Sunseri seemed amped up by Elliott’s efforts, and teammates were vocal about his fit in New England’s system. There’s still a couple of weeks to go before we see Elliott take significant snaps in a game, but today was a big step in the right direction.

DEFENSE KEEPS A LID ON JORDAN LOVE

There seemed to be a lot of bad blood between the Packers offense and Patriots defense, with the two sides seemingly engaged in extracurriculars on a regular basis. At one point, linebacker Keshawn Banks swung on Keion White and was bumrushed by Anfernee Jennings in retaliation. Jennings was then escorted to the locker room and did not return. During another altercation, Keion White tossed a player’s helmet in the air during a massive scrum.

While I wasn’t able to watch the Patriots’ defense for most of practice, as there are two fields where each side of the ball practices simultaneously, I did catch New England square off against Jordan Love’s squad during a two-minute drill.

The Patriots managed to keep a lid on Love and force him to dink and dunk his way down the field, mostly by targeting New England’s safeties. Love did miss a couple of opportunities downfield, including one down the seam behind Ja’Whaun Bentley and a shot into the end zone where Luke Musgrave had a couple of steps on Kyle Dugger, and a brief rain shower seemed to affect the offense’s efficiency. But Christian Gonzalez broke up a deep attempt down the sideline and Jalen Mills was tight in coverage on another end zone shot to hold Green Bay without a touchdown.

The Packers’ only touchdown came when backup quarterback Sean Clifford heaved up a prayer that bounced off of two Patriots defenders’ hands and into the arms of receiver Cody Chrest.

LEFTOVERS