Patriots Keys to Competing with the Bills and Antonio Gibson Interview | Pats Interference

Before the Patriots head to Buffalo, Andrew welcomes running back Antonio Gibson to the show and previews Sunday’s kickoff against the Bills. Later, he hosts MailFans Nick and Kevin to discuss Jerod Mayo and more possibilities with the future of the Patriots’ coaching staff.

Pats Interference is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime! Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !