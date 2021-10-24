Patriots Keys To Victory vs Jets

FOXBORO, MA — Evan Lazar discusses the Patriots’ keys to victory for this Sunday’s game against the New York Jets in Week 7.

The key for the Patriots offense is to attack the Jets defense on shorter throws. The Jets Defense currently ranks 28th in DVOA against short passes (under 15 air yards) and 29th in yard per attempt. Mac Jones and the offense will have to exploit that weakness on Sunday.

They key for the Patriots defense is to contain Zach Wilson and stop him from creating offense off of extended plays.

