Patriots Land #3 Overall Pick in 2024 NFL Draft

FOXBORO — The 2023 Patriots season concluded in disappointment on Sunday with a loss to the Jets, leaving New England with a 4-13 record – their worst in thirty years. However, this outcome does have a significant upside: the Patriots will have the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The big question now is who the Patriots should target with this high draft pick. Options could include quarterbacks Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, or Michael Penix Jr., or perhaps they might opt for wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. or standout tackles Joe Alt or Olu Fashanu. Taylor Kyles from CLNS Media delves into these possibilities.

