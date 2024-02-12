Patriots Longshots to Win Super Bowl LIX

Now that LVIII is over and the Kansas City are Super Bowl champions (again), it’s time to think about who’s going to win the next one.
Here's a look at the top 10:
Odds to Win Super Bowl LIX
San Francisco 49ers +450
Kansas City Chiefs +750
Baltimore Ravens +900
Detroit Lions +1200
Buffalo Bills +1200
Dallas Cowboys +1500
Cincinnati Bengals +1500
Philadelphia Eagles +1700
Miami Dolphins +2000
Houston Texans +2500
Green Bay Packers +2500
Where are the Patriots, you ask?
They’re all the way at the bottom at +15000 (150/1), tied with the Tennessee Titans and New York Giants for second-to-last.
New England has, of course, made wholesale changes to their franchise over the last several months – firing head coach Bill Belichick after 24 seasons and appointing Jerod Mayo as the next man in charge. Since the former linebacker’s hiring, they’ve made the following moves on their coaching staff:
Offense:
Offensive coordinator: Alex Van Pelt
Senior offensive assistant: Ben McAdoo
Quarterbacks: T.C. McCartney
Offensive line: Scott Peters
Asst. offensive line: Robert Kugler
Wide receivers: TBD
Running backs: TBD
Defense:
Defensive coordinator: DeMarcus Covington
Defensive line: Jerry Washington
Inside linebackers: Dont’a Hightower
Outside linebackers: Drew Wilkins
Cornerbacks: Mike Pellegrino
Safeties: Brian Belichick
Special teams:
Special teams coordinator: Jeremy Springer
It was also reported on Sunday by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that quarterback Mac Jones is a “trade candidate in the coming weeks and most likely will end up elsewhere for the 2024 season.” He added that with the Patriots holding the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, “all indications are they’ll seriously explore taking one of the draft’s top [quarterbacks] as they move into the Jerod Mayo era.”
Many questions remain with New England heading into the 2024 season. The one thing we know? They’re longshots to win next season’s big game and the smart move is to avoid betting them to win it – for now.
