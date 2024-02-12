Patriots Longshots to Win Super Bowl LIX

Now that LVIII is over and the Kansas City are Super Bowl champions (again), it’s time to think about who’s going to win the next one.

Luckily, our exclusive wagering partners over at FanDuel Sportsbook already have odds posted for who will win Super Bowl LIX. Here’s a look at the top 10:

Odds to Win Super Bowl LIX

San Francisco 49ers +450

Kansas City Chiefs +750

Baltimore Ravens +900

Detroit Lions +1200

Buffalo Bills +1200

Dallas Cowboys +1500

Cincinnati Bengals +1500

Philadelphia Eagles +1700

Miami Dolphins +2000

Houston Texans +2500

Green Bay Packers +2500

Where are the Patriots, you ask?

They’re all the way at the bottom at +15000 (150/1), tied with the Tennessee Titans and New York Giants for second-to-last.

New England has, of course, made wholesale changes to their franchise over the last several months – firing head coach Bill Belichick after 24 seasons and appointing Jerod Mayo as the next man in charge. Since the former linebacker’s hiring, they’ve made the following moves on their coaching staff:

Offense:

Offensive coordinator: Alex Van Pelt

Senior offensive assistant: Ben McAdoo

Quarterbacks: T.C. McCartney

Offensive line: Scott Peters

Asst. offensive line: Robert Kugler

Wide receivers: TBD

Running backs: TBD

Defense:

Defensive coordinator: DeMarcus Covington

Defensive line: Jerry Washington

Inside linebackers: Dont’a Hightower

Outside linebackers: Drew Wilkins

Cornerbacks: Mike Pellegrino

Safeties: Brian Belichick

Special teams:

Special teams coordinator: Jeremy Springer

It was also reported on Sunday by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that quarterback Mac Jones is a “trade candidate in the coming weeks and most likely will end up elsewhere for the 2024 season.” He added that with the Patriots holding the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, “all indications are they’ll seriously explore taking one of the draft’s top [quarterbacks] as they move into the Jerod Mayo era.”

Many questions remain with New England heading into the 2024 season. The one thing we know? They’re longshots to win next season’s big game and the smart move is to avoid betting them to win it – for now.

