Evan Lazar and John Zannis go LIVE to recap the Patriots 33-24 loss in their regular season finale vs the Dolphins in Miami. New England will now play in the AFC Wild Card round next week.

Mac Jones‘ final stats: 20 of 30 (66.7%) for 261 yards (8.7 YPA), 1 TDs, 1 INT; passer rating, 91.1.

