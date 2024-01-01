Patriots Lose to Bills, Now Hold #3 Overall Draft Pick in 2024

Taylor Kyles from CLNS Media and Sophie Weller from A to Z Sports are discussing the New England Patriots Week 17 loss to the Bills, in which Buffalo secured a 27-21 victory. A significant aspect of their discussion is the performance of Patriots’ quarterback Bailey Zappe, who had a challenging game with three interceptions compared to the Patriots’ two first downs in their first six possessions. Zappe completed 16 of 26 passes for 209 yards and scored on an 18-yard run. Additionally, they note the impact of the Arizona Cardinals’ win over the Philadelphia Eagles, which resulted in the Patriots’ draft pick moving up to number 3.

This episode of the Patriots Postgame Show is brought to you by:

Fanduel Sportsbook, the exclusive wagering parter of the CLNS Media NetworkRight now, NEW customers get ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY DOLLARS in BONUS BETS with any winning FIVE DOLLAR MONEYLINE BET! So, visit https://FanDuel.com/BOSTON and kick off the NFL season. FanDuel, Official Partner of the NFL. 21+ and present in MA. Hope is here. First online real money wager only. $5 pregame moneyline wager required. First online real money wager only. $10 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. GamblingHelpLineMa.org or call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support. Play it smart from the start! GameSenseMA.com or call 1-800-GAM-1234.

Trending Celtics Shake Off Magic Team That Once Bothered Them More Than Any

Visit https://Linkedin.com/BEAT to post your first job for free! LinkedIn Jobs helps you find the candidates you want to talk to, faster. Did you know every week, nearly 40 million job seekers visit LinkedIn.

Ever wished you could navigate the betting field with the confidence of a pro? Enter Download the Odds-R App! They’re not a sportsbook, but they’re the sports betting advisor you’ve always needed. It’s like having a playbook for smarter bets right in your pocket. I’ve been absolutely loving the experience, and I think you will too. Especially since Patriots Press Pass viewers get a 30-day free trial! Elevate your game day and join the smart betting revolution! Go get it at https://oddsr.com/presspass