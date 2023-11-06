Patriots Lose to Commanders, Fall to 2-7

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and John Zannis provide a live post-game report following the New England Patriots’ 20-17 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday. This defeat leaves the Patriots with a 2-7 record, anchoring them at the bottom of the AFC. The team was close to a comeback, successfully converting a key fourth-and-4, driving them forward. However, their resurgence was thwarted when Mac Jones’ pass intended for JuJu Smith-Schuster was picked off by the Commanders’ Jartavius Martin shortly afterward, confirming a win for Washington.

