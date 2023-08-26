Subscribe
Featured Videos

Patriots Lose to Titans Preseason Finale: Bailey Zappe Struggles, Marte Mapu Makes Debut

CLNS MediaBy Updated:1 Min Read

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and John Zannis provide a live recap of the New England Patriots’ last preseason match-up against the Tennessee Titans. In this showdown, the Patriots were handed a 23-7 defeat by the Titans.

This episode of the Patriots Postgame Show is brought to you by:

FanDuel Sportsbook, the exclusive wagering partner of the CLNS Media Network. Visit FanDuel.com/BOSTON and start earning BONUS BETS with America’s #1 Sportsbook! Because right now, when you bet on a Super Bowl Winner, you can GET BONUS BETS EVERY TIME THEY WIN IN THE REGULAR SEASON!

21+ and present in MA. First online real money wager only. $10 Deposit req. Refund issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at fanduel.com/sportsbook. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support. Play it smart from the start! GameSenseMA.com or call 1-800-GAM-1234.

Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.