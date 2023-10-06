Did the Patriots Just Hit Rock Bottom?

After the most lopsided Patriots loss of the Bill Belichick era, Andrew sifts through the rubble and the game film with CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles. Together, they cover how Bill Belichick and Mac Jones cost the Pats in Dallas, the good, bad and ugly from Sunday, “What would NFL Films say?” and what comes next in a mega mailbag.

