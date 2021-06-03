Patriots Mailbag: is Mac Jones Really Pushing Cam Newton Already for the Starting Job?

After the media's first-look at the Patriots last week, many believe that rookie Mac Jones is already pushing Newton.

The over-reactionary take to last week’s first-look had Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones already pushing Cam Newton for the starting job.

We must put these non-padded practices in context; Jones wasn’t competing in a live situation, there were no true 11-on-11s, and some of the drills where Jones’s mental acumen was on display weren’t even against actual defenders.

Plus, incumbent starter Cam Newton went ahead of Jones in every drill last Thursday.

Although all those signs point to any inclination of Jones starting earlier than expected landing as a classic camp exaggeration, things are moving in a positive direction for the first-round pick.

Internally, Jones’s football IQ during the “teaching period” of the offseason program is getting the attention of his coaches. As the Patriots install the basics of their playbook, Jones is grasping a complex system quickly, and that came to fruition in practice on a few occasions.

The first occasion was during a drill where the Patriots were running a two-man route combination that is a foundational concept of their offense. The outside receiver ran a hitch while the inside receiver ran a seam route.

As outside cornerback Troy Brown rotates over the top of the seam route, Jones hits the top of his drop and delivers to an open Devin Asiasi to Asiasi’s outside hip, leading him away from the defender/coach falling into the flat. Yes, that’s a rep against two coaches in the secondary, but the point is that Jones didn’t hesitate and made the right read quickly.

Later on, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels ran a protection simulation where the offense had to set the protection against different pressure packages correctly.

Jones came to the line and identified the MIKE linebacker. Then, he spotted the “slot corner” creeping up to the line as a threat to blitz. The rookie quarterback called for the protection to slide to his left to pick up the blitz and threw quickly behind the blitz to Nelson Agholor on a slant after Jones and Agholor communicated that the blitz was coming.

Based on everything you see and hear, Jones is making strides in running the Pats offense from a mental standpoint quickly.

The question now for the Patriots is will Jones’s sharpness under center be enough to surpass Newton’s physical tools as a runner and a quarterback with a stronger arm.

The former NFL MVP isn’t doing anything to lose the starting job, and Belichick was quick to point out that Newton has participated in the offseason program since it began in early May.

But there was a sense in watching Newton that he’s mechanically the same as he was last season, or at least only marginally improved, so that’s also why the door is opening for Jones.

We have a long way to go before the live reps begin in training camp for a more accurate assessment of both quarterbacks.

Still, the qualities that led Bill Belichick to select Jones with the 15th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft are already showing themselves, which can only be viewed as a positive for the Patriots.

As NFL Network’s Mike Giardi reported last week, the Patriots had internal discussions about trading for Julio Jones. However, my sense is that Jones will not end up in New England. Atlanta’s trade demands are pretty steep for Jones, expecting at least a second-round pick plus a rosterable player or two. The Pats are content with seeing where their offseason additions at wide receiver and tight end take them. I can’t rule it out, but I’m leaning no on Julio.

The one non-Julio post-June 1 trade I’d monitor is the situation in Detroit with Trey Flowers. Trading Flowers would now create $14.3 million in cap space for the Lions while getting them out of the last two years of Flowers’s deal. Flowers and New England know they would excel with each other, and the former Patriot could restructure to a one-year contract as a market reset. I like the idea of a Flowers reunion, as it gives Belichick another playmaker on the D-Line, which the Patriots could use while second-round pick Christian Barmore develops.

I polled a few Patriots players, and the consensus was that Belichick is running OTAs the same as usual. Belichick has always viewed this portion of the offseason program as a “teaching period” rather than an evaluation period. The Pats coaches give the players the knowledge they need to compete for roles once the pads go on later this summer. Things will ramp up a little bit at mandatory minicamp later this month, but the intensity at OTAs is par for the course under Belichick.

As much as I understand everyone saying Dugger and Uche, what about Mike Onwenu? It’s hard to imagine Onwenu making a major leap after such a great rookie season, but that’s my expectation as he moves inside to guard. Onwenu is a natural guard, and his power at the point of attack will showcase itself even more in tight quarters. If he was good at right tackle, Onwenu is going to be even better at left guard.

The Pats will play with Dugger, Philips, Mills, or someone else in the money-backer role quite a bit. But Uche’s best usage is similar to Jamie Collins and Hightower as an off-ball linebacker, inside blitzer, and situational edge rusher. Yes, Uche can and should play a role next to Hightower in the Pats defense to answer the question. The next discovery will be how many snaps are available in that role as the Pats play their hybrid safeties in the box.

The door is wide-open for Taylor to earn more playing time. Running backs coach Ivan Fears always had a positive outlook with Taylor last season, chalking up his rookie season to a typical “rookie redshirt” a la James White and Damien Harris. Taylor fits as a change-of-pace back that could do a little bit of everything, similar to Dion Lewis, and it was good to see him blocking correctly in blitz pickup at practice last week. The battle for Taylor will be with rookie Rhamondre Stevenson. Stevenson is a much bigger back but can catch the ball a bit and was great in pass protection for Oklahoma. Assuming Taylor is making strides as a pass protector and the Pats are reluctant to play Stevenson as a rookie, I would expect Taylor to get more run.

It’s fair to ask what the Patriots can get out of Harry at this point, but it’s also clear what they can’t get out of Harry. McDaniels needs to take every rep to Harry on schemed touches and give them to someone else. Jet sweeps, end arounds, screens, and the various ways we’ve seen the Pats give Harry a chance to carry the ball aren’t going to work with his play speed. To put it simply, he’s too slow to be an impact player at this level in that role. If the Pats want to give Harry a chance, using him as a downfield jump-ball receiver and big-bodied red zone target is the only answer. He won’t separate at the top of routes or create explosive plays as a ball carrier, so let him get up the field and use his size.

I have Bentley on the roster right now. Although they’re trying to get faster, Belichick typically has a spot for an old-school thumper like Bentley as a first-down player. Terez Hall has a chance to push Bentley off the roster with his special teams versatility, but it’s hard to envision them moving on from Bentley, who will fit much better in the defense in a reduced role. Last season, Bentley was asked to do way too much, which was on the roster-building, not the player. He belongs in an Elandon Roberts-type role where he’s playing only on first down.

I’m not sure how PFF grades fullbacks. Sure, you can measure with the eye test how good a block is, but if they are grading who he is supposed to be blocking, that becomes a grey area. James Develin never received great grades from PFF either. In 2018, Develin’s run-blocking grade was 13th among fullbacks. Were there really 13 fullbacks better than Develin that year? Doubtful.

It’s hard to foresee any major surprises other than a potential retirement (Hightower) or a trade of a player on their rookie contract (Winovich, Stidham, Williams, Michel, etc.). Is it a surprise if they cut Matt LaCosse? No. Maybe someone like Bentley or Brandon Bolden qualifies as a surprise? The Pats have the luxury of a deep roster with veteran players who should have some trade value if they are on the outside looking in at the end of the summer.