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Patriots Mailbag: Should New England Draft a WR in First Round? | Patriots Daily

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick go LIVE to open up the mailbag to answer all of your Patriots questions ahead of the 2026 NFL draft.

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