Patriots Mailbag: Should New England Draft a WR in First Round? | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick go LIVE to open up the mailbag to answer all of your Patriots questions ahead of the 2026 NFL draft.

How does Drake Maye improve in Year 3?@tkyles39 details the areas for Maye to improve: “Play with more poise, better understanding of the offense, more than anything, protect the ball better.” pic.twitter.com/b2jVAKrEON — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) March 25, 2026

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