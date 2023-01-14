Patriots making big changes, what does it mean?

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick react to New England’s press release detailing their intentions to extend Jerod Mayo and begin the search for a new offensive coordinator.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Greg’s reaction to Pats press release

11:15 Pats to extend Jerod Mayo

18:40 Pats will begin the search for new OC

26:04 The fallout for Patricia and Judge

28:58 Change is coming

30:50 Marcus Jones make First-Team All-Pro

38:35 NFL Wild Card Picks

37:50 Mac talking behind Pats back?

