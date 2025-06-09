Patriots Mandatory Minicamp 1: Drake Maye Building Momentum

Attendance

Absent/Did Not Participate: WR Mack Hollins, CB Miles Battle, LB Jahlani Tavai, G Tyrese Robinson, OL Wes Schweitzer

Limited: WR Ja’Lynn Polk, WR Stefon Diggs, IOL Jared Wilson, LT Vederian Lowe, RG Mike Onwenu, DL Wilfried Pene, NT Jaquelin Roy

Additions: LB Wes Steiner, G Marcus Wehr

Top Mike Vrabel Quotes of Note

On Drake Maye’s leadership: “I think it’s a unique position being 22; it’s kind of unique in that sense. So, I think that there is a lot of room to grow. I think there’s a lot of natural leadership qualities. I think I have to encourage him, continue to encourage him and to put him in those positions to do that so that the players understand that there’s a different version of all of us. There’s one that’s maybe off the field, that there’s one in the meeting room, and then there’s a version on the field, which we all have to understand is somewhat different than what it may be off the field.”

On Stefon Diggs: “Good. He’s trying to figure out where everything is and what his role is and making sure that as we add those situations – the third down, the no-huddle and red zone – that he’s staying up on it, working hard in his rehab. Certain drills he can be out there and there’s certain drills that he won’t be, but I think he’s engaged and I like his energy.”

On Christian Barmore: “What I’ve seen is a player that is excited and that is coachable. Extremely coachable. He has some versatility. He’s rushed inside. He’s lined up outside. He’s worked extremely hard. You’ve seen him chase and play with great effort down the field. I’m excited to see where he’s at, but I’ve seen a lot of just improvement and a lot of engagement from him since the time that we’ve been here.”

On the defensive front: “Well, there’s a lot of other names out there as well, so I wouldn’t just single those three out. I think that’s got to be a strength for us this year, that front seven. We certainly invested in that position, and I like how they’re competing. I like how they’re working. This is a tough time. It’s just like, ‘Hey, rush the passer, be a physical presence as a D-Lineman, but to a certain extent in the spring, and then pull back and get out of the way, no bull rushing’ and all these things that we give them, but I’m excited about where they’re at. They’re learning a lot of installation. I think they’re working well together. I think they’re communicating, which is important. I think they’re working hard and they’re getting in shape.”

On analytics: “We want to use technology to the best of our ability and what we can do to help us be more efficient, to help us make better decisions, informed decisions. I don’t think you can rely and base every decision off the numbers, but I also think that those are important to ask questions and then be able to follow up and come to a sound decision on everything that we do. Personnel, coaching decisions, player health and safety, strength and conditioning, every aspect of our program. Hopefully, we’ll have some analytical background and data that we can rely on that they can ask questions. When you look at coaching, self-scout and opponent breakdown, how we become more efficient with that system.”

On OLBs coach Mike Smith: “Mike’s a good teacher. He’s a very good pass rush teacher. He’s an excellent teacher that breaks film down, that can explain moves, that can show guys these moves. He’s coached a lot of good pass rushers, whether they’re in a two-point stance, a three-point stance, they have a certain play style. The thing I really appreciate about Mike is he can cater to every play style and skill set. He’ll show KC [K’Lavon Chaisson] moves and he’ll show Keion [White] different moves, and one may be better than another one. So, it’s not one-size-fits-all. He’s able to coach to all those different guys, and I think you’ll see it and have seen it translate to the practice field. I think the moves and the things that they do in individual translates to the team. That’s the thing we want to do is make sure that our drills translate to the team periods and then ultimately to the games.”

Drake Maye Building Momentum

Drake Maye’s final open OTA session was one of, if not his best practice in front of media. He didn’t reach those heights to open mandatory minicamp, but Maye is stacking good days in Josh McDaniels‘ offense, operating with poise, throwing with accuracy, and most importantly, protecting the football.

“It’s all the same concepts in the league, but it’s different verbiage,” Maye said after practice. “Mostly same guys running them, but just feeling out how they run it, timing and just getting different concepts. I think it’s been good. I think I’m starting to find a stride. I’m bummed out we’re about to leave, but it’s fun.”

The 22-year-old added he’s also more comfortable than he was this time last year, recalling a mini-camp memory where the team’s veteran safeties baited him into a bad play.

“Oh, yeah, it’s world’s different,” Maye said. “I was talking to Pep [Jabrill Peppers] about that earlier. I remember this time last year, Pep and Dug [Kyle Dugger], I was playing quarterback back there and we had a one high, two high read, and they were playing with me basically the whole snap. I messed it up. Just confidence and being out there, having reps, seeing some of these plays, seeing how these guys on defense play. I think it’s world’s different. It’s a little different to have a new offense, new verbiage. I think finding where we’re at in the offense and finding what we’re going to be good at in our duties, It’s been fun. It’s been cool.”

The Patriots’ top offense had one pass hit the turf during full-field team periods–a low checkdown that TreVeyon Henderson couldn’t scoop off the turf. Maye’s most impressive throws included a crosser to Hunter Henry where he created space by pumping to the flat, an anticipatory curl to Kayshon Boutte, and two intermediate out-breakers to DeMario Douglas, including one where the receiver shook Carlton Davis.

“Anytime we’re going against a great defense, you got good players, two great corners,” Maye said. “I tell Gonzo every day, ‘I’m going to test them.’ I’m not going to not throw at him or CD, two of the best corners and one of the best duos in the league. What an opportunity for us to go out there every day and throw against those guys.”

Maye’s efficiency carried over to Red Zone work, where he avoided throwing into bad looks and seemed to make good decisions. He scored on an angle route to Henderson against Christian Elliss, a late-progression throw to Kendrick Bourne late in his progression, and a sit to Douglas with Robert Spillane in coverage. Maye also delivered catchable passes on a jump ball where Jaylinn Hawkins pushed out of the back of the end zone near, a Douglas whip route broken up by Marcus Jones, and a Davis deflection on a curl to Henry.

Expectations will continue to rise if Maye keeps this pace, though realistically, there will be setbacks. But the sophomore quarterback doesn’t seem concerned. In fact, he welcomes the challenge.

“You want high expectations,” Maye said. “I think that’s what you want. I think this city–the Patriots are used to winning, and that’s what we’re trying to get back to. I think you want people to expect you to play well. I think that pressure is what fuels you to be out here, what fuels you to get the rep right in practice. It’s what fuels you to work hard in the meetings, the weight room, or not what happened last year happen again.”

