Patriots Meet with JJ McCarthy & Michael Penix

In the latest episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast with Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick delve into recent developments concerning the Patriots, including visits from quarterbacks J.J. McCarthy and Michael Penix Jr. They also discuss the latest moves in the NFL wide receiver market and explore insights from Greg’s column, which features a source detailing the process of selecting a quarterback.

EPISODE TIMELINE:

0:00 McCarthy visited yesterday

4:14 What to expect from Patriots in meetings

5:20 More likely or less likely right now that J.J. is a Patriot compared to last week?

8:48 Michael Penix Jr visited today

9:34 Is 1st contact meaningful?

12:00 Preparing for a trade?

17:00 Where would you rank Penix?

20:03 Washington bring all the QBs in

21:55 WR updates

27:50 % chance that Pats trade for veteran WR?

28:39 Greg’s Column w/ a Source on the Process of Selecting a QB

