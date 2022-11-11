Patriots Midseason awards – good, bad and ugly

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick discuss the latest Patriots news hand out their midseason awards.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

0:25 Patriots players /Belichick says Colts knew their plays

4:40 Matt Patricia talks about Mac Jones’ season

12:40 Josh Allen’s injury could change everything

22:34 Midseason Awards!

22:35 Most Valuable Player

24:31 Least Valuable Player

25:48 Offensive player of the year

26:22 Worst Offensive Player

26:38 Defensive player of the year

27:38 Worst Defensive Player

28:38 Offensive rookie of the year

29:20 Defensive rookie of the year

31:05 Comeback player of the year

32:30 Assistant coach of the year

34:20 Worst coach of the year

35:22 Biggest Surprise (offense)

36:14 Biggest Disappointment (offense)

37:29 Biggest Surprise (defense)

38:40 Biggest Disappointment (defense)

40:50 Best bet of the week

44:17 BSJ Member Question