Patriots Minicamp: Drake Maye Momentum, Stefon Diggs Looks Good, Efton Chism Hype & More | Patriots Beat x Patriots Daily Crossover

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles, Alex Barth and Brian Hines team up for a special crossover episode recapping Day 1 of Patriots Veteran Minicamp. The trio breaks down Drake Maye’s chemistry with the offense, Stefon Diggs flashing in drills, and the continued rise of Efton Chism III. They also dive into the state of the offensive line, standout defensive performers, and what’s happening on special teams.

⏰️ 0:00 EPISODE TIMELINE ⏰️

0:20 – Congrats to Mike and Kate!

0:40 – First veteran minicamp practice

1:00 – How Drake Maye looked, flashing confidence

2:25 – Maye working with new WRs

3:30 – Drake on Josh McDaniels offense

4:08 – WR DeMario Douglas

5:00 – WR Kyle Williams

6:29 – Quieter day for UDFA WR Efton Chism

7:13 – Offensive Line

8:30 – Guard competition

10:20 – Defensive standouts at NON PADDED Practice

11:10 – Stefon Diggs running full speed!

11:30 – Christian Barmore has chip on his shoulder

12:17 – Maye faced defensive front pressure

13:42 – Barth’s AMAZING PrizePicks Read!

14:49 – Crossover Makes Their PrizePicks!

16:29 – Hines: Secondary Notes

17:30 – Kyles: Stefon Diggs LOOKS GOOD

18:11 – Anfernee Jennings cut candidate?

20:33 – Special Teams

