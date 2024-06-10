Patriots Minicamp Notebook: Rookies Shine as Offense Continues to Take Shape

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Monday afternoon marked the start of the Patriots’ 2024 mandatory minicamp, and it also marked the first practice of Jerod Mayo’s tenure as head coach that featured referees and a full chain gang.

“Yeah, so we have referees,” Mayo said of the pinstriped attendees at Monday’s session. “We have referees in town. And it’s good. I told [them], ‘Look, don’t be shy about throwing flags.’ You guys I’m sure will count the holding calls, got a lot of holding going on.”

The intensity was a bit higher on Monday and although you could say the defense won the day, there’s plenty to write home about regarding New England’s new-look offense and the players they’ll rely on to run it. Here’s everything that went down on minicamp Day 1:

Player Entrances:

Patriots guard Michael Jordan, who was a perennial “first on the field” player, was exactly that at Monday’s minicamp session:

#Patriots G Michael Jordan is the first on the field at today’s minicamp practice. 45 minutes early. pic.twitter.com/J0FXKScqjY — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) June 10, 2024

Here’s a look at the Patriots’ offensive coaching brass in QBs coach T.C. McCartney, TEs coach Bob Bicknell, and RBs coach Taylor Embree:

#Patriots offensive brass (QBs coach T.C. McCartney, TEs coach Bob Bicknell, and RBs coach Taylor Embree) arrive for minicamp practice. pic.twitter.com/kHPOGI1EgU — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) June 10, 2024

Rookie QB Drake Maye was, once again, the first signal-caller on the field:

Drake Maye is here for his first NFL minicamp practice. First #Patriots QB on the field. pic.twitter.com/GNg1m36pZ8 — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) June 10, 2024

Attendance:

The following players were not present for Monday’s practice. Note that these absences are more noteworthy than those from OTAs, as these sessions are now mandatory and players can be fined for not participating:

LB Sione Takitaki

LB Jahlani Tavai

LB Joshua Uche

OL Jake Andrews

OL Cole Strange

WR Kendrick Bourne

Both Matthew Judon and Davon Godchaux, who are reportedly working towards reworked contracts, were present. Though Judon participated in practice, Davon Godchaux did not — essentially signaling a “hold-in”.

Jake Andrews, Kendrick Bourne, Cole Strange, Sione Takitaki, and Jahlani Tavai were all seen observing practice at various points. Joshua Uche was the only absence not accounted for.

News & Notes:

— Drake Maye once again took reps behind presumed starter Jacoby Brissett, and arguably had his best practice yet — with his arm talent on full display. Brissett told reporters after the session that he’s, “seeing his progression come alive.”

— Third-year WR Tyquan Thornton continued on as one of the top receivers on the Patriots offense, but struggled on Monday. He had what would have been a costly drop over the middle during 11-on-11’s, and also looked to have a miscommunication with Brissett on a play in the red zone.

— Rookie wide receiver Javon Baker was once again limited at practice. During one drill, he was seen not wearing gloves and wasn’t being thrown passes. He was also donning a sleeve on his right leg.

WR Javon Baker isn’t a full participant in today’s #Patriots practice. FWIW: He’s not wearing gloves and isn’t being thrown a ball in drills. Sleeves on right leg. pic.twitter.com/F8pjTZu16J — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) June 10, 2024

— There was some shuffling along the offensive line for the Patriots on Monday, as third-round pick played some right tackle with Mike Onwenu playing right guard inside him. It has been reported that Onwenu is New England’s plan at tackle, but perhaps that changes with the emergence of the rookie Wallace.

— The Pats practiced kickoffs again with the new rules now in place. Kicker Chad Ryland could again be seen laying the ball flat on the tee trying to put the ball in the “landing zone.”

— WRs Jalen Reagor, KJ Osborn, Ja’Lynn Polk, Demario Douglas, and CB Marcus Jones were seen taking reps as kick returners.

— Speaking of Polk, the rookie second-round pick caught my eye a bunch today. He caught a touchdown from Bailey Zappe where he high-pointed the ball and showed off his sure hands. Given Thornton’s struggles, I could see Polk jumping up the depth chart quickly as training camp comes in late July.

— Wide receiver Rory Starkey is participating in Patriots minicamp on a tryout basis, per Doug Kyed.

Guest List:

Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was a guest at Monday’s practice. He was seen rocking a Celtics hat after they went up 2-0 in the NBA Finals of Sunday.

Former #Patriots WR Julian Edelman is here at minicamp practice, rocking a #Celtics hat. pic.twitter.com/HRwQ4mFIBV — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) June 10, 2024

Former defensive tackle Vince Wilfork was also in attendance at practice — likely an early arrival for Tom Brady’s Patriots Hall of Fame ceremony on Wednesday night.

Robert Kraft was also at practice.

The next Patriots will be off from practice on Tuesday as, according to Jerod Mayo, they have “something special” planned. They’ll be back on the practice field on Wednesday morning prior to Brady’s ceremony that night. Keep it here with us at @PatriotsCLNS for all of the latest!

Follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick for the latest up-to-date Patriots and Boston sports news!

Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy! Football season may be over, but the action on the floor is heating up. Whether it’s Tournament Season or the fight for playoff homecourt, there’s no shortage of high-stakes basketball moments this time of year. Quick withdrawals, easy gameplay.