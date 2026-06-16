Patriots Minicamp Recap: WR Depth, Issues at TE and EDGE? | Patriots Daily/Beat

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles, SI’s Mike Kadlick, Pats Pulpit’s Brian Hines, and 98.5’s Alex Barth get together for a crossover episode of Patriots Daily and Patriots Beat to break down their biggest takeaways from New England Patriots Minicamp.

00:00 Intro

2:00 WR Room

5:00 Kayshon Boutte’s future

9:23 Barth: “I think they keep Kayshon Boutte.”

12:45 TE Room and Eli Raridon

25:15 OL Room

27:00 PrizePicks

28:40 EDGE Room

39:20 LB Room

44:30 CB Room

47:55 Closing thoughts

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