Patriots Minicamp Recap: WR Depth, Issues at TE and EDGE? | Patriots Daily/Beat

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles, SI’s Mike Kadlick, Pats Pulpit’s Brian Hines, and 98.5’s Alex Barth get together for a crossover episode of Patriots Daily and Patriots Beat to break down their biggest takeaways from New England Patriots Minicamp.
00:00 Intro
2:00 WR Room
5:00 Kayshon Boutte’s future
9:23 Barth: “I think they keep Kayshon Boutte.”
12:45 TE Room and Eli Raridon
25:15 OL Room
27:00 PrizePicks
28:40 EDGE Room
39:20 LB Room
44:30 CB Room
47:55 Closing thoughts
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