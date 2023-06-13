Observations from Day Two of Patriots Minicamp

The Patriots practiced in shorts and t-shirts with season-ticket holders in attendance on the second day of OTAs. Once again, the team began practice with conditioning drills before breaking off into their positions. Trent Brown was back at practice after reportedly missing a flight yesterday but did not appear to participate in team drills, so top backup Calvin Anderson remained the top blindside protector as he has in each session open the media.

ATTENDANCE



Absent



Mike Onwenu

Tyquan Thornton

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Kayshon Boutte

Lawrence Guy

Keion White

Justus Tavai

Quandre Mosley

COMPETITIVE DAY ON BOTH SIDES OF THE BALL

After struggling to maintain momentum or push the ball downfield to open minicamp, the Patriots’ offense showed more fight on day two. The tight ends dominated 7-on-7 drills, with Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki capitalizing on their size for high-point catches over defensive backs. Bledsoe was victimized by each tight end despite tight coverage, and Phillips lost on a seam route against Gesicki that might’ve gone for a long touchdown. Versatile tight end Anthony Firkser also had an impressive grab in traffic. Mac Jones punctuated this period with a jump ball to Parker, with the receiver climbing the ladder for a touchdown against Jon Jones.

The defense bounced back in 11-on-11 drills, during which Bailey Zappe got a series with the starters and Jones led a drive with mostly backups. Zappe failed to stand out in these opportunities, but neither quarterback could string positive plays together with the pass rush dominating up front, leading to several short throws and checkdowns. Christian Barmore had one of the defensive highlights after batting a pass at the line of scrimmage, which Jones caught and tried to run with a la Brett Favre.

The offense finished on a high note during a slower-paced 2-minute session. DeVante Parker caught multiple contested catches against rookie corner Isaiah Bolden, including a box-out catch with the corner on his hip, a contested catch over the middle, and a slant in the low Red Zone for six points.

It wasn’t all perfect, as Jack Jones intercepted a floater to Henry downfield and a batted pass to Kendrick Bourne resulted in a Marcus Jones interception, Still, a much more encouraging day from the offense.

MARTE MAPU WATCH

Marte Mapu, who has been almost exclusively a free safety in practices open to the media, spent more time near the line of scrimmage today. He smothered Kevin Harris on what appeared to be a wheel route to force an interception during 7-on-7s. There was also a blitz where he wrapped around the edge and nearly deflected a screen pass.

Matt Judon and Jabrill Peppers raved about Mapu’s versatility when asked about the rookie. Peppers said Mapu has the “perfect blend” of intelligence and instincts, noting his ability to play both linebacker and safety. Judon touched on Mapu’s ability to play at all three levels, saying he “runs like a linebacker but stands like a linebacker or edge player.”

With Mapu further flexing his versatility in today’s practice and drawing veteran praise for his IQ, it seems like a good time to buy stock in the former Sacramento State Hornet.

A DEFENSE FULL OF UNICORNS

Judon compared the Patriots’ defense to unicorns when asked about the unit’s versatility, saying they can match up with any grouping an offense presents. Peppers credited the squad’s continuity and ability to perform a multitude of assignments.

“I think that’s just a credit to everyone’s versatility. We can all play in a deep part of the field. We can cover man to man, whether it’s a tight end running back, or if we gotta replace on the blitz from the corners. And we’re really comfortable in the box knowing how to read the triangle, you know, things like that … We got a lot of continuity going on. We only lost one player, a great player, but we all know each other pretty well. So we’re just kind of trying to build off that and take the next steps that we can.”

This flexibility has been on full display in practices open to the media, with safeties often lining up in multiple spots from the same packages. The defense also seems to be building on last year’s scheme in a similar fashion to the 2021 group. With the addition of Christian Gonzalez on the boundary, Keion White on a line overflowing with talent, and Mapu lining up wherever he’s needed, there’s no reason New England’s defense shouldn’t be a top-tier unit.

LEFTOVERS