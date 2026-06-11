Patriots Minicamp: A.J. Brown Stands Out in Competitive Practice

Attendance

Absent: ED Harold Landry III, ED Gabe Jacas, TE Jack Westover

Non-Participant: RT Morgan Moses

Limited: CB Christian Gonzalez, LG Alijah Vera-Tucker, LB Robert Spillane, WR Kayshon Boutte, CB Marcellas Dial Jr.

Top Quotes of Note

On his message to players ahead of their final spring practice: Yeah, I always have messages for our players. I think I told you this last year and in the past that those weeks from the end of their time here until training camp are some of the most important days of the entire season. That is just what it is. I think that it’s human nature to go harder and to compete. When you’re in a schedule and you’re next to guys that you are going to be competing with for spots or play time and everything that goes along with the NFL and the process, you work a little harder. They have to somehow either be around guys or other players that are doing the same thing and getting ready for the same thing they’re getting ready for, or they have to put themselves in the mindset of, “Hey, what was it like on Thursday when I lifted? The guy to my position was lifting and he was running or training.” That’s what they have to try to do. That’s the balance that we wage. Some of the guys that have come from college, they get a week off, and then they’re in their summer conditioning program on campus. This is just a little different, and we understand that. Those are important days that they maintain and be ready to go so that we can be ready to go in training camp.

On if additions need to be made on the defensive edge: No, that’s a good group. I’m excited about adding Dre'[Mont Jones], the development of [Elijah] Ponder and [Bradyn] Swinson. We added [Jesse] Luketa and some young guys. Again, we’ll continue to try to look at every position and make it stronger, but that group has done a nice job. Again, we’ll continue to look at it, but we’ll have to see where we are at numbers-wise, and when we get into training camp just how many guys you can rep, based on the practices.

On Bradyn Swinson’s offseason thus far: He came back in shape, came back ready to go. I think he realized what professional football is after camp, where he was and what his role was, and he realized that maybe he wants a different role. I think he’s been conscientious with special teams. Sometimes you get these defensive ends that come in from college that are outside linebackers, and they haven’t done a lot of special teams. So, that’s a critical element. We need those players to be good on special teams for us. I think he improved over the course of last season, and certainly has taken to that early on in the spring and what we have been able to do. So, I’m excited about what he’ll be able to do and excited to see him in training camp.

On what he’s learned about Christian Barmore over the past year: A very disruptive player, a player that cares a lot. He’s a player that we have to manage. He’s able to get and understand what to do without practicing every single day. I just want to see him finish. So does he, but some of those plays that he had in the backfield around the quarterback, and instead of being disruptive, being able to finish those, because he did that a lot. I try to talk to him about not being frustrated, that those plays impact the game. It may not show up on a statistical category. But I think his attitude has been great. I enjoy working with him, I do. I’m looking for more and more of the same next year.

On what it takes for quarterbacks to be a step ahead of the defense: You always want to have the pen last. They run this, we’re going to do this. Sometimes that happens, sometimes it doesn’t. Defenses are going to try to disguise and try to give you different looks, presentations that are going to force you to have every rule tested and protection. And in the run game, making sure the guys are blocked, who you are IDing and who we’re going to. There are a lot of different tools that quarterbacks can use. You can go on the ball, you can get cadence, different formations, motions and things.

On Will Campbell’s growth: I think just maturity. I think he’s studying the game. He’s trying different things. Spring is the time to try things. The quarterback’s not going to get hit, the touchdowns don’t count, we talked about that earlier. So, he’s working on different sets, working on different techniques. I think at the line of scrimmage, it’s so much not the first technique, but it’s the secondary response. Both guys aren’t going to have their hands inside. The D-lineman isn’t going to have their hands inside and the offensive lineman. So, somebody’s going to have to do something to change that, to get back in the correct position. I think he’s worked hard, conditioning, pushing himself and pushing that group. I think it’s been really good to see him and Jared [Wilson] push that group. So, I’m excited about that.

Tweet of the Day

Kayshon Boutte with a nasty one-handed catch 🔥

–@CLNSMedia pic.twitter.com/8EFYzQatvZ — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) June 11, 2026

A.J. Brown Stands Out in Competitive Practice

The Patriots had their most competitive practice of the spring in their final minicamp session, but no one stood out more than A.J. Brown.

Drake Maye went 3-5 targeting his new top receiver, including the play of the day where Brown made a twisting adjustment in the back left corner of the end zone with Craig Woodson tight in coverage.

It looked like Kobee Minor was supposed to help combo Brown on the play, but Maye did a great job finding and exploiting the breakdown.

“Drake started on the right side, but he came back to me a little late, and he threw the ball as a back shoulder,” Brown said. “It was a great ball, back shoulder, and I just kind of turned my head. Obviously the DB doesn’t know where the ball is, so, and my background playing baseball in center field, turning over shoulder, looking over the shoulder. It’s a tough catch, and I’m just glad I got my feet down.”

Brown also scored on a short throw to the front right pylon and caught a quick out against off coverage from Carlton Davis III. His two incompletions were uncatchable throws that sailed through the back of the end zone.

There’s still lots of room for the Maye-Brown connection to grow, especially with the receiver playing exclusively outside thus far. That said, early returns on Brown have been as advertised, and he feels the same way about his young quarterback.

“I was just bragging on him, talking him up,” Brown told reporters. “I said, ‘Hey, man, you like that. You can make any throw.’ I just want him to be confident. I was kind of pushing him today. I told him, ‘I want you to be perfect today.’”

Leftovers