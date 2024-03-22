Patriots Mock Draft 2.0 (Post-Free Agency Frenzy)

The free agency frenzy is over, but the Patriots’ roster-building process is far from over.

New England did a good job plugging holes at wide receiver, tight end, and defensive line with key re-signings and veteran additions. But the offense still lacks explosive pass-catchers, a long-term answer at left tackle, and, most importantly, a franchise quarterback.

Now that we have a clearer picture of the roster’s deficiencies ahead of next month’s draft, it’s time to take another shot at PFF’s mock draft simulator to address the Patriots’ remaining positions of need.

This exercise is meant to learn about different prospects and possibilities, so in this and future installments, I’ll do my best to avoid picking the same players I have in past mocks.

Changes from my previous mock draft regarding the Patriots’ draft picks include the addition of a sixth-rounder from trading Mac Jones to the Jaguars and bumping up New England’s fourth, fifth, and sixth-round picks one spot each due to compensatory picks.

Round 1, Pick 3: QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

The Patriots’ three-step plan to reshape the quarterback position is underway. After trading Mac Jones to the Jaguars, New England reunited with Jacoby Brissett to add a bridge for their future face of the franchise.

In my first mock, Drake Maye fell to the Patriots, with the Commanders taking Jayden Daniels second overall. In this mock, Washington selected Maye with the pick, leaving Daniels as the top quarterback on the board. I think Maye is the higher-upside prospect due to his age, size, arm talent, and creativity outside of structure, but Daniels is an outstanding prospect in his own right.

I've been pretty vocal about preferring Drake Maye for the #Patriots, but I'd be far from disappointed if Jayden Daniels wound up being the pick, and his performance vs Florida was a great example of why pic.twitter.com/JMP5b3C53m — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) March 18, 2024

The 6’4″, 210-pound lber will enter the NFL as one of its most dangerous dual threats. He combines breakaway speed and underrated elusiveness with a pristine deep ball, thriving on go balls and slot fades outside the numbers. Daniels is one of the most mechanically sound passers in this class, consistently tethering his feet to his eyes and delivering throws with a snappy release. He’s a bit bouncy in the pocket, and he’ll pass on some throwing opportunities to run. But overall, he shows confidence in the pocket and will stand tall knowing he’s about to take a hit.

Unfortunately, Daniels’ smaller frame makes taking hits tough to watch, especially given his habit of putting his body in harm’s way as a runner. And despite his deep passing prowess, he only has average arm strength. Daniels’ sound mechanics mitigate this weakness, but it’s most evident on drive throws deeper downfield and when the quarterback can’t set his feet. Ball placement is also hit or miss when throwing short-intermediate.

Daniels’ leadership ability, explosiveness as both a runner and a thrower and annual trend of improvement make him a top-three lock in April. As long as he’s surrounded by sufficient supporting talent and learns to better protect himself against NFL defenders, there’s little doubt in my mind he can lead a franchise.

Round 2, Pick 34: WR Keon Coleman, Florida State

Former Viking K.J. Osborn was a solid veteran addition to New England’s wide receiver room late in the first week of free agency. However, the position still lacks a big-play threat who can win outside the numbers.

I wanted to take Xavier Legette with this pick, as waiting to take him in the third round of my last mock may have been wishful thinking. But to avoid redundancy, I chose another vertical winner with exceptional ball skills to complement Daniels’ skill set in Keon Coleman.

I also can't get behind the comparisons to N'Keal Harry Coleman may not be fast, but he isn't slow. And while he could be more efficient at the top of routes, he's less stiff, better at selling go routes, snappier and tougher at the breakpoint, and more deceptive in his stem pic.twitter.com/wXsBDA2SnC — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) March 19, 2024

Coleman has drawn comparisons to N’Keal Harry among Patriots fans, which is understandable when looking at their highlight reels. Like Harry, Coleman is an oversized jump-ball winner who thrives after the catch and as a punt returner. But that’s where the similarities end.

At 6’3″, 213 lbs, Coleman is taller and lighter than the 6’2″, 228 lb Harry, and it shows in the former’s superior quickness and foot speed. He also showed his explosiveness at the combine, posting great numbers in the vertical (38″), broad jump (9.01″), and 10-yard split (1.54 seconds). And while his 4.61-second 40-yard dash was the slowest among wide receivers, he led his group with a 20.36 mph max speed during the gauntlet drill.

Coleman may not be fast, but he isn’t slow, either. And while he still needs refinement as a route-runner, he’s less stiff, better at selling go routes, snappier and more physical at the breakpoint, and more deceptive in his stem to keep corners guessing. His production was also stymied by his quarterback’s erratic accuracy, which left a lot of meat on the bone when watching the film.

There aren’t many X receivers beyond the first round, and even fewer can consistently threaten defenses downfield. Coleman compensates for average speed with a massive frame, good high-point ability, and strong hands to win at the catch point or on backshoulder fades. And unlike Harry, who became a one-trick pony because his after-the-catch skills didn’t translate, I’m more confident in Coleman’s ability to separate and create chunk plays as a ball carrier.

Round 3, Pick 68: LT Patrick Paul, Houston

This year’s class has rare offensive tackle depth, with potential starters expected to be available into day three. This is great news for the Patriots, whose only starting-quality tackle outside of Mike Onwenu is former Steelers right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor.

When looking at left tackle prospects outside of the early first round, though, few, if any, are ready to play immediately. Since a second-round receiver is more likely to contribute in year one than a developmental tackle, I waited a bit to draft a future starter on the blindside.

At 6’7″, 333 lbs, with 36 1/4″ arms, Patrick Paul is a specimen with the athleticism and power to start on Sundays.

Houston OT Patrick Paul's 1-on-1 reps from Day 3 pic.twitter.com/FmYyCGha6Q — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) February 1, 2024

He’s a bit heavier than de facto general manager Eliot Wolf typically goes for, but the Patriots did meet with Paul informally at the combine. The converted defensive lineman also has four years of starting experience at tackle, was voted a team captain, and has an older brother, Chris Paul, who is a guard for the Commanders.

As a pass protector, Paul’s size, quickness, and length make him difficult to beat around the edge, and he relishes opportunities to drive defenders into the ground. His “hug technique” can smother and shut down pass rushers but also work against him. By exposing his chest, Paul sometimes gets bull-rushed into the pocket before he can anchor down, and inaccurate strikes can lead to early losses. He also tends to fall off blocks late in the rep and lose to inside moves. Paul isn’t as consistent as a run blocker, but his tools and demeanor offer significant upside in that area.

New England shouldn’t throw Paul into the fire before he’s ready, but I could see him becoming the top backup at left tackle and potentially seizing the job from Okorafor during the season.

Round 4, Pick 103: WR Javon Baker, UCF

Kendrick Bourne, Pop Douglas, Keon Coleman, K.J. Osborn, and Tyquan Thornton or Jalen Reagor would be a solid receiving corps. But Osborn, Thornton, and Reagor are far from roster locks, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Patriots add another dynamic young receiver to compete for the fourth or fifth spot on the depth chart.

Javon Baker fits the bill as a three-level threat who will likely be a role player early but could become a dangerous second or third option.

I wanna be very clear, Baker is a talented player who shows the ability to make those difficult grabs and work the boundary The #Patriots should absolutely bank on his upside if he's available in the late 3rd/early 4th round, but any earlier would be too rich for my taste pic.twitter.com/T98KpnY7nC — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) March 20, 2024

Baker is admittedly a project. He suffers from preventable drops due to an occasional lack of focus and technique. He also doesn’t consistently fend off contact or keep his feet in bounds near the sideline. But his combination of size, explosiveness, and ball skills are worth the gamble at the beginning of day three of the draft.

Baker has inside-outside versatility at 6’1″, 202 lbs, and his game speed is much better than his 4.54-second 40 suggests. He’s a solid route-runner who incorporates stutter steps and speed variation, attacks leverage, swipes away contact, and quickly snaps off routes to create separation. At the catch-point, he can make wild adjustments and extend for passes outside his frame, and some impressive one-handed grabs highlight his strong hands. Baker also flashes good spatial awareness after the catch and balance to make the first defender miss with the speed to turn catches in space into big gains.

If Baker is available late on day two or early on day three, New England should bank on his talent while assistant wide receivers coach Tiquan Underwood refines his technique. That could be a multi-year project, but the receiver’s versatility and play-making ability should allow him to make an early impact as a rotational and gadget player.

Round 5, Pick 137: OT Roger Rosengarten, Washington

The Patriots lack tackle depth past 2024 outside of Vederian Lowe, who performed noticeably better on the left side than the right last season. And between Mike Onwenu potentially being a better fit at guard and Cole Strange’s future uncertain due to injuries, having quality insurance at right tackle would be in New England’s best interest.

Roger Rosengarten isn’t the biggest right tackle at 6’5″, 311 lbs, so he would benefit from an NFL diet and workout plan. But he’s got great movement skills, good technique, and plays with admirable aggression.

OT 1-on-1s for the National Team Washington's Roger Rosengarten had nice reps on each side of the line pic.twitter.com/qJDdCer3kj — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) January 31, 2024

Rosengarten excels in space as both a pass and run-blocker, whether he’s mirroring defenders or climbing to the second level. He mitigates a lack of exceptional power with a “take-it-to-’em” mentality in his pass sets, quickly closing ground on wider edge defenders. The biggest and most obvious weakness in Rosengarten’s game is his below-average anchor and strength, which can be improved but hinders his likelihood of starting early on.

With Onwenu entrenched as the starting right tackle for at least this season, Rosengarten should be able to add size and power behind the scenes. He offers early swing tackle potential with starter upside.

Round 6, Pick 180: TE Erick All, Iowa

Retaining Hunter Henry felt like a necessary move from a leadership and position depth perspective. Before the move, La’Michael Pettway was New England’s only rostered player tight end, and the first-time captain is a valuable member of the locker room. But with Henry approaching 30 and Austin Hooper on a modest one-year deal, the position needs an infusion of youth.

If the team waits until later on day three to address the position, and Erick All is on the board at pick 180, he’d be tough to pass up on.

Like every college TE, All's got some things to clean up as a blocker, but he can execute multiple assignments and is more than willing to take on bigger defenders pic.twitter.com/jnfaJ7Zs72 — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) March 21, 2024

At 6’4″and 252 lbs, All has the size and strength to be the traditional Y tight end New England currently lacks. The former Michigan Wolverine isn’t the most technically sound blocker, but he’s willing to do the dirty work against defensive linemen and dominates defensive backs in space. He isn’t limited to an in-line role, as Missouri put him at H-back, in the slot, and even in the backfield as a fullback. He’s a big target who can threaten the seams off play action, makes difficult grabs in traffic, doesn’t go down easily, and shows some wiggle at the top of routes and after the catch.

All profiles as more of a day-two pick athletically, but he’s only played in ten games over the past two seasons due to consecutive season-ending injuries. This inexperience shows against zone coverage, where he doesn’t always capitalize on vacant windows. Drops have also been an issue throughout his career.

All’s injury history would make him another day-three gamble for New England, but one who could add the combination of juice and blocking ability the position has been missing for years. And given the versatile tight end’s pedigree, he’s a virtual lock to be at least a solid starter at the next level if relatively healthy.

Round 6, Pick 193 (from JAX): TE Tip Reiman, Illinois

Given offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt’s affinity for heavy sets, double-dipping at the tight end position would make sense for the Patriots. Swapping Pharaoh Brown for Hooper felt like a downgrade, particularly for the run game, but it’s hard to fault the Patriots for not moving off their price point for a depth player.

Luckily, Tip Reiman can be had at a fraction of the cost on day three.

More Tip I like his contact balance after the catch, and he might've been under-utilized as a Red Zone target pic.twitter.com/8O3w0eIJpH — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) March 21, 2024

Reiman is a small offensive tackle at 6’5″, 271 lbs, which translates to his blocking. The former walk-on turned team captain is gritty and powerful in the run game with the mirroring ability to hold up in pass protection. Reiman registered an outstanding 9.92 Relative Athletic Score at the combine, ranking 10th among 1,116 tight ends since 1987. While his athleticism is above average for his size, he isn’t the most fluid mover and can struggle to change direction quickly.

Illinois mainly used Reiman as an underneath receiving option. But his massive frame allows him to box out defenders and bully would-be tacklers. He’s also an ideal Red Zone target with big mitts to secure passes in traffic.

With Henry and Hooper just serviceable as blockers, Reiman would greatly complement the more athletic All as a rugged presence in the trenches. His exceptional blocking, functional receiving ability, and willingness to play special teams should make him an immediate contributor and a great value in the sixth round.

Round 7, Pick 227 (from CHI): CB Myles Harden, South Dakota State

The Patriots have many bodies at the cornerback position. Christian Gonzalez and Jonathan Jones are a formidable duo, Marcus Jones, Alex Austin, and Isaiah Bolden are talented young players, and Shaun Wade and Marco Wilson are solid veterans who can start in a pinch. But with Gonzalez, Marcus Jones, and Bolden coming off season-ending injuries, Jon Jones dealing with injuries throughout 2023, and Myles Bryant currently unsigned, the position could still be addressed through free agency or the draft.

If New England wants another Bryant-type who brings a high IQ and physicality to the slot on early downs, Myles Harden could be in consideration.

South Dakota State CB Myles Harden is an intriguing late-round prospect Could fill a Myles Bryant role for the #Patriots as a physical run defender + tackler who excels in zone, but he can also hold up outside vs most receivers thanks to his length His speed is only okay, and… pic.twitter.com/pqOXTip6my — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) March 21, 2024

The 5’11”, 195 lber is an experienced player with 28 starts. His speed and explosion numbers at the combine weren’t eye-popping, but he excelled in the 10-yard split (9.00 seconds) and short shuttle (9.63 seconds), reflecting his great quickness and short-area burst. These traits, combined with his long arms and play recognition, make him a competitive, sticky coverage defender. In addition to lacking the long speed to hand with faster receivers, he also allows easy completions underneath due to slow transitions from off-coverage.

Harden’s best trait is his high-effort run defense and tackling, where he’s shown a willingness to engage blockers, including offensive linemen, and lay hits on ball carriers. He needs to maintain his leverage, take efficient angles, and wrap up more consistently, but those are all fixable with coaching.

Like virtually all late-round picks, Harden’s quickest path to the field will be on special teams, where his toughness and willingness to do the dirty work should allow him to excel. With a strong camp and preseason, Harden could potentially work himself into New England’s cornerback rotation as a nickel corner with potential safety versatility.