Patriots Post-Free Agency Mock Draft with Evan Lazar

Evan Lazar of Patriots.com joined me and co-host Mike Kadlick for a Patriots Daily Podcast mock draft following the team’s initial waves of free agency.

The additions of LG Alijah Vera-Tucker, FB Reggie Gilliam, and TE Julian Hill should be significant boosts to the ground game, while WR Romeo Doubs‘ presence helps replace the production left behind by Stefon Diggs. Vested veterans Dre’Mont Jones and Kevin Byard replace two of the defense’s top playmakers, with Byard fresh off his third First-Team All-Pro nod.

The Patriots did a good job filling crucial roles and starting holes in their roster, but wide receiver, edge rusher, and offensive line remain glaring needs. Tight end, linebacker, and safety aren’t far behind, as each spot has starters near the end of their careers.

Here’s how we fared in an effort to patch as many holes as possible through four rounds.

Round 1, Pick 31: Traded to ARI for R2-34 and R4-104

With top right tackles Max Iheanachor and Blake Miller off the board, and multiple potential fits available in WR Denzel Boston, WR KC Concepcion, and ED Zion Young still available, the Patriots traded their first-rounder to the Cardinals for (what we thought would be) their quarterback of the future, Ty Simpson. Arizona took a hard left and took DI Peter Woods instead.

Round 2, Pick 34 (ARI): WR Denzel Boston, Washington

The Patriots get Drake Maye a big-bodied target who can box out defenders, climb the ladder, and win downfield or in the red zone. Boston will inevitably get N’Keal Harry comps due to separation concerns, but he has more initial burst and runs routes with good pacing.

Round 2, Pick 63: ED Derrick Moore, Michigan

Moore is a prototypical Patriots edge defender at 6’4″, 225 lbs. Outside linebackers coach Mike Smith will love his bull rush, which is one of the best in the class, but Moore can win in multiple ways and has the athleticism to play coverage in pressure looks. His run defense must be more consistent, but Moore can contribute immediately as a situational pass rusher.

Round 3, Pick 95: RT Dametrious Crownover, Texas A&M

The Patriots take a swing on a converted tight end with eye-popping size and tools. Crownover’s technique is extremely raw, which could limit his ability to contribute in year one, but he’s a high-upside swing who would benefit from learning under Morgan Moses.

Round 4, Pick 104: TE Jack Endries, Texas

Endries brings athleticism, impressive ball skills, and blocking upside as a move tight end. Size and route-running are areas for improvement, but he’s a physical player who can become a long-term seam threat and security blanket for Maye. As a rookie, Endries would project as Hunter Henry’s top backup.

Round 4, Pick 125: CB Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina

The Patriots’ depth is shaky at safety and corner, but Kilgore could kill two birds with one stone. While he was a safety for the Gamecocks, Kilgore spent most snaps in the slot against receivers and tight ends. He has the size, athleticism, and instincts to be a versatile player long-term, and he could give New England the freedom to play lighter defensive packages against run personnel.

Round 4, Pick 131: TE Dallen Bentley, Utah

Bentley is built more like an in-line “Y” tight-end, but like Endries, he’s an excellent athlete with the toughness to contribute in the ground game. Bentley didn’t get many opportunities to show his receiving ability early at Utah, but broke out as a senior and has upside as a true dual-threat.