Patriots Most Likely 1st Round Draft Targets | Pats Interference Podcast

98.5 The Sports Hub’s Alex Barth joins the show to cover the stakes of the Patriots’ 2026 draft, their ideal draft strategy, prospects to know at the No. 31 overall pick, sleeper positions of interest and whether he would trade a first-round pick for A.J. Brown.

0:00 – Welcome in Guest Alex Barth

3:20 – What’s at stake this year for Patriots with this draft?

15:07 – What should Patriots goal be walking away from this draft?

24:17 – Prizepicks

25:56 – Potential draft targets for Patriots at 31

32:22 – Will Patriots take Edge at 31?

37:53 – Sleepers for Patriots at 31

43:40 – Surprise position target for Patriots to target on Day 2 of Draft?

48:49 – Should Patriots trade for A.J. Brown?

52:13 – Wrapping up

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