Patriots Need Another Good Game vs. Chargers | All 32 NFL Podcast

Mike Giardi and Will Parkinson return after the holiday to preview the entire Week 17 slate in the NFL. With the number one seed in the AFC locked up for the Chiefs, can anyone stop them? Who’s their biggest threat? Could Pete Carroll be the solution the Jets have searched for? Can the Patriots build off of last week’s strong performance?

