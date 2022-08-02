Patriots new run game gets off to rough start

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast, Greg discusses his impressions from Day 5 of Patriots training camp.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

0:50 Saturday’s practice

4:00 First padded practice

4:20 First padded run game period was a disaster

13:59 Cole Strange struggles in first practice

16:59 1-on-1s are back!