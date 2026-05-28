Report: Patriots Not Willing to Give up 2027 1st for A.J. Brown

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick react to the latest report from Ian Rapoport that the Patriots are not willing to give up a 2027 1st in a deal for A.J. Brown. The guys react to the latest report and discuss if they think the Patriots not being willing to give up a 1st in 2027 will hold up the deal and will it actually prevent a possible trade for the Star WR from happening. Taylor Kyles still believes the deal with A.J. Brown going to the Patriots will still happen saying:

“I don’t think anybody’s gonna wanna give up a first-rounder next year for a receiver who is getting older, who does have knee problems that are probably only gonna get worse as he gets older…Again, I think it happens, but now I guess this affects the timeline.”

Is #Patriots deal for A.J. Brown about to fall apart? “I don’t think anybody’s gonna wanna give up a first-rounder next year for a receiver who is getting older, who does have knee problems that are probably only gonna get worse as he gets older…Again, I think it happens, but… pic.twitter.com/1blOJAapSV — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) May 28, 2026

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