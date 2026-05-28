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Report: Patriots Not Willing to Give up 2027 1st for A.J. Brown

CLNS MediaBy Updated:2 Mins Read

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick react to the latest report from Ian Rapoport that the Patriots are not willing to give up a 2027 1st in a deal for A.J. Brown. The guys react to the latest report and discuss if they think the Patriots not being willing to give up a 1st in 2027 will hold up the deal and will it actually prevent a possible trade for the Star WR from happening. Taylor Kyles still believes the deal with A.J. Brown going to the Patriots will still happen saying:

“I don’t think anybody’s gonna wanna give up a first-rounder next year for a receiver who is getting older, who does have knee problems that are probably only gonna get worse as he gets older…Again, I think it happens, but now I guess this affects the timeline.”

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