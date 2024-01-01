Patriots Now Hold #3 Draft Pick – Will They Lock It Up Next Week?

Taylor Kyles from CLNS Media and Sophie Weller from A to Z Sports are discussing the New England Patriots’ draft pick positioning following their Week 17 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The focus of their conversation is on how the Patriots’ loss, coupled with the outcome of other games, particularly the Arizona Cardinals’ win over the Philadelphia Eagles, has affected the Patriots’ position in the upcoming draft. They note that the Patriots’ draft pick has moved up, now standing at a higher ranking due to these results.

SOS at the moment: Commanders – 0.51481

Patriots – 0.51493 — Tankathon.com (@tankathon) December 31, 2023

